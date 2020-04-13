+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 15:02:00

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

Record Date:

April 23, 2020

Ex-Dividend Date:

April 22, 2020


Payable Date:

May 1, 2020

 

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share 

Amount

Change From
Previous Month

 

$0.050

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,800 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

                                                                                                                                                                 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301039326.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

