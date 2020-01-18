+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Federated Investors, Inc. to Change Name and Ticker Symbol

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), a leading global investment manager, intends to change its name to Federated Hermes, Inc.  In relation, the company also intends to change its NYSE ticker symbol from FII to FHI.  It is expected that the name change will be effective Jan. 31, 2020, and that Federated's Class B Common Stock will begin trading on the NYSE under the FHI ticker symbol on Feb. 3, 2020.  These changes will come a little more than 18 months after Federated's July 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in London-based Hermes Fund Managers Limited, which operates as Hermes Investment Management, a pioneer of integrated ESG investing.  Federated will provide more information about these changes in February 2020.

Federated provides access to its SEC filings on its website, either directly or via a link to EDGAR.  For more information about Federated, visit the About Federated section of FederatedInvestors.com and select SEC Filings. 

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $527.2 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 131 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston, Dublin, Frankfurt, Singapore and other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

