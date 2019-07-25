+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
25.07.2019 22:49:00

Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Managed Assets Reach Record $502.2 billion

PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.62 for Q2 2019, compared to $0.38 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $62.7 million for Q2 2019, compared to $38.8 million for Q2 2018. Federated reported YTD 2019 EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.98 for the same period in 2018, on YTD 2019 net income of $117.3 million, compared to $99.2 million for the same period in 2018. Federated's Q2 2018 and YTD 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's Q3 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).

Federated's total managed assets were a record $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019, up $122.5 billion or 32% from $379.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $17.3 billion or 4% from $484.9 billion at March 31, 2019. Total average managed assets for Q2 2019 were $493.3 billion, up $107.3 billion or 28% from $386.0 billion reported for Q2 2018 and up $17.9 billion or 4% from $475.4 billion reported for Q1 2019.

"Federated saw an uptick in interest in equity products during the second quarter, including the growth-focused Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, the fundamentally driven MDT products and a range of Hermes strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors also continued to choose money market strategies for liquidity solutions, especially our prime money market products."

Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2019. During Q2 2019, Federated purchased 52,600 shares of Federated class B common stock for $0.7 million.

Federated's equity assets were $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019, up $24.0 billion or 41% from $58.0 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $1.8 billion or 2% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2019. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2019 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund; Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund; Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund; Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund; and Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund.

Federated's fixed-income assets were $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019, up $3.7 billion or 6% from $61.4 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $1.0 billion or 2% from $64.1 billion at March 31, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2019 on a net basis were Federated Total Return Bond Fund; Federated Sterling Cash Plus Fund; Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund; Federated U.S. Government Securities Fund:1-3 Years; and Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund.

Money market assets were $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019, up $77.9 billion or 31% from $255.2 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $14.7 billion or 5% from $318.4 billion at March 31, 2019. Money market fund assets were $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019, up $58.6 billion or 34% from $172.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $16.5 billion or 8% from $214.8 billion at March 31, 2019.  Federated's money market separate account assets were $101.7 billion at June 30, 2019, up $19.1 billion or 23% from $82.6 billion at June 30, 2018 and down $1.9 billion or 2% from $103.6 billion at March 31, 2019.

Financial Summary

Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018

Revenue increased $65.5 million or 26% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue and higher average domestic money market assets. These increases in revenue were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average domestic equity assets.

During Q2 2019, Federated derived 61% of its revenue from long-term assets (42% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from multi-asset and alternative/private markets assets), 38% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $61.3 million or 35% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $28.4 million primarily due to the Q2 2018 FX Forward Loss.

Q2 2019 vs. Q1 2019

Revenue increased $14.4 million or 5% primarily due to higher average equity and money market assets.

Amortization of intangibles related to the Hermes acquisition recorded in other operating expenses decreased $2.6 million due primarily to a one-time reversal of $1.9 million related to the finalization of the purchase price allocation. Assuming no change to foreign exchange rates, amortization of intangibles recorded in operating expenses is expected to be approximately $8 million on an annual basis.

Nonoperating amortization of intangibles related to the Hermes acquisition increased $0.6 million due primarily to a one-time increase of $0.4 million related to the finalization of the purchase price allocation. Assuming no change to foreign exchange rates, amortization of intangibles recorded in nonoperating expenses is expected to be approximately $2 million on an annual basis.

YTD 2019 vs. YTD 2018

Revenue increased $108.7 million or 21% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue, which included performance fees of $2.8 million, and higher average domestic money market assets. These increases in revenue were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average domestic equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.

For the first half of 2019, Federated derived 61% of its revenue from long-term assets (41% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 6% from multi-asset and alternative/private markets assets), 38% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $113.3 million or 32% due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $30.8 million primarily due to the Q2 2018 FX Forward Loss.

Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 26, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 26, 2019 until Aug. 2, 2019 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 49711. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $502.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 130 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's more than 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.

Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 10th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

###

1) Strategic Insight, June 30, 2019. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2019.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)








Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2018 to
Q2 2019


Quarter Ended

% Change
Q1 2019 to
Q2 2019


June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018


March 31, 2019

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$

220,669


$

168,127


31

%


$

211,199


4

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

57,968


48,370


20



54,135


7


Other service fees, net

42,842


39,496


8



41,716


3


Total Revenue

321,479


255,993


26



307,050


5









Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

107,248


74,147


45



111,216


(4)


Distribution

82,000


69,446


18



77,632


6


Systems and communications

12,111


7,751


56



12,794


(5)


Office and occupancy

11,066


7,365


50



11,362


(3)


Professional service fees

10,281


9,278


11



10,486


(2)


Advertising and promotional

4,697


3,237


45



4,190


12


Travel and related

4,459


3,523


27



3,848


16


Other

4,677


489


NM


4,633


1


Total Operating Expenses

236,539


175,236


35



236,161


0


Operating Income

84,940


80,757


5



70,889


20









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

1,526


1,377


11



2,709


(44)


Debt expense

(1,332)


(1,431)


(7)



(1,400)


(5)


Other, net

(832)


(28,974)


(97)



324


(357)


Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(638)


(29,028)


(98)



1,633


(139)


Income before income taxes

84,302


51,729


63



72,522


16


Income tax provision

20,462


13,062


57



17,911


14


Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

63,840


38,667


65



54,611


17


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

1,116


(155)


NM


65


NM

Net Income

$

62,724


$

38,822


62

%


$

54,546


15

%








Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic and diluted

$

0.62


$

0.38


63

%


$

0.54


15

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic

97,330


97,193




96,994



Diluted

97,330


97,194




96,995



Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27


$

0.27




$

0.27





1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.4 million, $1.5 million and $2.1 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.

 

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)





Six Months Ended



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

% Change

Revenue




Investment advisory fees, net

$

431,868


$

342,393


26

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

112,103


97,393


15


Other service fees, net

84,558


80,059


6


Total Revenue

628,529


519,845


21






Operating Expenses




Compensation and related

218,464


152,521


43


Distribution

159,632


141,945


12


Professional service fees

20,767


18,908


10


Systems and communications

24,905


16,184


54


Office and occupancy

22,428


14,906


50


Advertising and promotional

8,886


6,465


37


Travel and related

8,307


6,344


31


Other

9,311


2,144


334


Total Operating Expenses

472,700


359,417


32


Operating Income

155,829


160,428


(3)






Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

4,235


2,095


102


Debt expense

(2,732)


(2,761)


(1)


Other, net

(508)


(29,117)


(98)


Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

995


(29,783)


(103)


Income before income taxes

156,824


130,645


20


Income tax provision

38,373


31,972


20


Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

118,451


98,673


20


Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests
in subsidiaries

1,181


(480)


(346)


Net Income

$

117,270


$

99,153


18

%





Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.




Earnings Per Share1




Basic and diluted

$

1.16


$

0.98


18

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding




Basic

97,163


97,191



Diluted

97,163


97,192



Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.54


$

0.52





1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.5 million and $3.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 , respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands)

June 30, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Assets



  Cash and other investments

$

227,010


$

190,490


  Other current assets

111,362


113,611


  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,148,063


1,149,247


  Other long-term assets

201,615


90,335


  Total Assets

$

1,688,050


$

1,543,683





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



  Current liabilities

$

151,809


$

181,180


  Long-term debt

125,000


135,000


  Other long-term liabilities

296,725


187,869


  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

201,988


182,513


  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,190,161


1,144,458


  Treasury stock

(277,633)


(287,337)


  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

1,688,050


$

1,543,683


 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class

(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018


June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Equity







Beginning assets

$

80,245


$

72,497


$

58,830



$

72,497


$

62,816


Sales1

4,812


5,136


2,731



9,948


5,924


Redemptions1

(4,404)


(5,926)


(5,078)



(10,330)


(10,336)


Net sales (redemptions)1

408


(790)


(2,347)



(382)


(4,412)


Net exchanges

191


13


202



204


75


Impact of foreign exchange2

4


(122)


0



(118)


0


Market gains and losses3

1,151


8,647


1,288



9,798


(506)


Ending assets

$

81,999


$

80,245


$

57,973



$

81,999


$

57,973









Fixed Income







Beginning assets

$

64,107


$

63,158


$

62,205



$

63,158


$

64,160


Sales1

5,193


5,416


4,755



10,609


9,663


Redemptions1

(5,181)


(6,341)


(4,934)



(11,522)


(11,528)


Net sales (redemptions)1

12


(925)


(179)



(913)


(1,865)


Net exchanges

(191)


(33)


(207)



(224)


(80)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(25)


8


0



(17)


0


Market gains and losses3

1,149


1,899


(384)



3,048


(780)


Ending assets

$

65,052


$

64,107


$

61,435



$

65,052


$

61,435









Alternative/Private Markets4







Beginning assets

$

17,854


$

18,318


$

343



$

18,318


$

366


Sales1

320


313


15



633


56


Redemptions1

(302)


(858)


(44)



(1,160)


(111)


Net sales (redemptions)1

18


(545)


(29)



(527)


(55)


Net exchanges

(1)


(2)


(2)



(3)


(1)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(435)


387


0



(48)


0


Market gains and losses3

481


(304)


(20)



177


(18)


Ending assets

$

17,917


$

17,854


$

292



$

17,917


$

292









Multi-asset







Beginning assets

$

4,259


$

4,093


$

4,843



$

4,093


$

5,014


Sales1

78


104


126



182


254


Redemptions1

(228)


(241)


(229)



(469)


(464)


Net sales (redemptions)1

(150)


(137)


(103)



(287)


(210)


Net exchanges

0


2


(2)



2


(2)


Market gains and losses3

104


301


(8)



405


(72)


Ending assets

$

4,213


$

4,259


$

4,730



$

4,213


$

4,730









Total Long-term Assets4







Beginning assets

$

166,465


$

158,066


$

126,221



$

158,066


$

132,356


Sales1

10,403


10,969


7,627



21,372


15,897


Redemptions1

(10,115)


(13,366)


(10,285)



(23,481)


(22,439)


Net sales (redemptions)1

288


(2,397)


(2,658)



(2,109)


(6,542)


Net exchanges

(1)


(20)


(9)



(21)


(8)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(456)


273


0



(183)


0


Market gains and losses3

2,885


10,543


876



13,428


(1,376)


Ending assets

$

169,181


$

166,465


$

124,430



$

169,181


$

124,430




1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.  Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019 (previously included in Market gains and losses).

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.

4)

Ending assets includes $8.4 billion and $8.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)



Quarter Ended


June 30, 2019


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds2

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds2

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

42,057


$

38,188


$

41,189


$

22,918


$

11,164


$

6,690


$

4,072


$

187


$

98,482


$

67,983


Sales

3,047


1,765


4,141


1,052


241


79


73


5


7,502


2,901


Redemptions

(2,740)


(1,664)


(3,845)


(1,336)


(213)


(89)


(222)


(6)


(7,020)


(3,095)


Net sales (redemptions)

307


101


296


(284)


28


(10)


(149)


(1)


482


(194)


Net exchanges

191


0


(191)


0


(1)


0


0


0


(1)


0


Impact of foreign exchange3

(27)


31


(37)


12


(267)


(168)


0


0


(331)


(125)


Market gains and losses4

915


236


827


322


476


5


96


8


2,314


571


Ending assets

$

43,443


$

38,556


$

42,084


$

22,968


$

11,400


$

6,517


$

4,019


$

194


$

100,946


$

68,235














Six Months Ended


June 30, 2019


Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private
Markets

Multi-asset

Total


Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds2

Separate
Accounts1

Funds

Separate
Accounts1

Funds2

Separate
Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

36,584


$

35,913


$

40,490


$

22,668


$

11,365


$

6,953


$

3,920


$

173


$

92,359


$

65,707


Sales

6,459


3,489


8,295


2,314


495


138


175


7


15,424


5,948


Redemptions

(5,743)


(4,587)


(8,571)


(2,951)


(600)


(560)


(457)


(12)


(15,371)


(8,110)


Net sales (redemptions)

716


(1,098)


(276)


(637)


(105)


(422)


(282)


(5)


53


(2,162)


Net exchanges

204


0


(199)


(25)


(3)


0


2


0


4


(25)


Impact of foreign exchange3

(42)


(76)


(14)


(3)


(27)


(21)


0


0


(83)


(100)


Market gains and losses4

5,981


3,817


2,083


965


170


7


379


26


8,613


4,815


Ending assets

$

43,443


$

38,556


$

42,084


$

22,968


$

11,400


$

6,517


$

4,019


$

194


$

100,946


$

68,235




1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.  For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Ending assets includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

3)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

4)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type




(in millions)

Quarter Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

June 30, 2018


June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Total Fund Assets1







Beginning assets

$

98,482


$

92,359


$

76,999



$

92,359


$

79,301


Sales

7,502


7,922


5,609



15,424


11,565


Redemptions

(7,020)


(8,351)


(6,947)



(15,371)


(14,581)


Net sales (redemptions)

482


(429)


(1,338)



53


(3,016)


Net exchanges

(1)


5


(7)



4


(9)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(331)


248


0



(83)


0


Market gains and losses3

2,314


6,299


735



8,613


113


Ending assets

$

100,946


$

98,482


$

76,389



$

100,946


$

76,389









Total Separate Account Assets4







Beginning assets

$

67,983


$

65,707


$

49,222



$

65,707


$

53,055


Sales5

2,901


3,047


2,018



5,948


4,332


Redemptions5

(3,095)


(5,015)


(3,338)



(8,110)


(7,858)


Net sales (redemptions)5

(194)


(1,968)


(1,320)



(2,162)


(3,526)


Net exchanges

0


(25)


(2)



(25)


1


Impact of foreign exchange2

(125)


25


0



(100)


0


Market gains and losses3

571


4,244


141



4,815


(1,489)


Ending assets

$

68,235


$

67,983


$

48,041



$

68,235


$

48,041









Total Long-term Assets1,4







Beginning assets

$

166,465


$

158,066


$

126,221



$

158,066


$

132,356


Sales5

10,403


10,969


7,627



21,372


15,897


Redemptions5

(10,115)


(13,366)


(10,285)



(23,481)


(22,439)


Net sales (redemptions)5

288


(2,397)


(2,658)



(2,109)


(6,542)


Net exchanges

(1)


(20)


(9)



(21)


(8)


Impact of foreign exchange2

(456)


273


0



(183)


0


Market gains and losses3

2,885


10,543


876



13,428


(1,376)


Ending assets

$

169,181


$

166,465


$

124,430



$

169,181


$

124,430




1)

Includes $8.4 billion and $8.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.  Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019 (previously included in Market gains and losses).

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.

4)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

5)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

 

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

By Asset Class






Equity

$

81,999


$

80,245


$

72,497


$

84,143


$

57,973


Fixed-income

65,052


64,107


63,158


65,369


61,435


Alternative / private markets1

17,917


17,854


18,318


18,621


292


Multi-asset

4,213


4,259


4,093


4,790


4,730


  Total long-term assets

169,181


166,465


158,066


172,923


124,430


Money market

333,066


318,413


301,794


264,233


255,247


Total Managed Assets

$

502,247


$

484,878


$

459,860


$

437,156


$

379,677








By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$

43,443


$

42,057


$

36,584


$

43,578


$

31,699


Fixed-income

42,084


41,189


40,490


41,817


39,877


Alternative / private markets1

11,400


11,164


11,365


11,457


292


Multi-asset

4,019


4,072


3,920


4,585


4,521


  Total long-term assets

100,946


98,482


92,359


101,437


76,389


Money market

231,321


214,764


208,480


182,966


172,671


Total Fund Assets

$

332,267


$

313,246


$

300,839


$

284,403


$

249,060


Separate Accounts:






Equity

$

38,556


$

38,188


$

35,913


$

40,565


$

26,274


Fixed-income

22,968


22,918


22,668


23,552


21,558


Alternative / private markets

6,517


6,690


6,953


7,164


0


Multi-asset

194


187


173


205


209


  Total long-term assets

68,235


67,983


65,707


71,486


48,041


Money market

101,745


103,649


93,314


81,267


82,576


Total Separate Account Assets

$

169,980


$

171,632


$

159,021


$

152,753


$

130,617


Total Managed Assets

$

502,247


$

484,878


$

459,860


$

437,156


$

379,677




1)

Includes $8.4 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.4 billion at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

By Asset Class






Equity

$

80,819


$

77,554


$

78,084


$

84,262


$

58,818


Fixed-income

64,913


64,167


63,881


64,750


61,648


Alternative / private markets1

17,772


18,311


18,410


18,504


319


Multi-asset

4,225


4,225


4,449


4,805


4,824


  Total long-term assets

167,729


164,257


164,824


172,321


125,609


Money market

325,527


311,150


278,885


261,571


260,371


Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

493,256


$

475,407


$

443,709


$

433,892


$

385,980








By Product Type






Funds:






Equity

$

42,571


$

40,217


$

39,871


$

43,473


$

31,911


Fixed-income

41,652


41,095


41,088


41,501


40,199


Alternative / private markets1

11,146


11,545


11,351


11,109


319


Multi-asset

4,034


4,042


4,268


4,598


4,604


  Total long-term assets

99,403


96,899


96,578


100,681


77,033


Money market

222,282


209,260


194,009


179,562


175,885


Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

321,685


$

306,159


$

290,587


$

280,243


$

252,918


Separate Accounts:






Equity

$

38,248


$

37,337


$

38,213


$

40,789


$

26,907


Fixed-income

23,261


23,072


22,793


23,249


21,449


Alternative / private markets

6,626


6,766


7,059


7,395


0


Multi-asset

191


183


181


207


220


  Total long-term assets

68,326


67,358


68,246


71,640


48,576


Money market

103,245


101,890


84,876


82,009


84,486


Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

171,571


$

169,248


$

153,122


$

153,649


$

133,062


Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

493,256


$

475,407


$

443,709


$

433,892


$

385,980




1)

The average balance includes $8.1 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.2 billion for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets


Six Months Ended

(in millions)


June 30, 2019


June 30, 2018

By Asset Class





Equity


$

79,187



$

60,186


Fixed-income


64,540



62,593


Alternative / private markets1


18,041



337


Multi-asset


4,225



4,902


  Total long-term assets


165,993



128,018


Money market


318,339



263,958


Total Avg. Managed Assets


$

484,332



$

391,976







By Product Type





Funds:





Equity


$

41,394



$

32,296


Fixed-income


41,373



40,610


Alternative / private markets1


11,346



337


Multi-asset


4,038



4,677


  Total long-term assets


98,151



77,920


Money market


215,771



178,870


Total Avg. Fund Assets


$

313,922



$

256,790


Separate Accounts:





Equity


$

37,793



$

27,890


Fixed-income


23,167



21,983


Alternative / private markets


6,695



0


Multi-asset


187



225


  Total long-term assets


67,842



50,098


Money market


102,568



85,088


Total Avg. Separate Account Assets


$

170,410



$

135,186


Total Avg. Managed Assets


$

484,332



$

391,976




1)

The average balance includes $8.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.



 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-investors-inc-reports-second-quarter-2019-earnings--managed-assets-reach-record-502-2-billion-300891420.html

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

