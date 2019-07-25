|
Federated Investors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings; Managed Assets Reach Record $502.2 billion
PITTSBURGH, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.62 for Q2 2019, compared to $0.38 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $62.7 million for Q2 2019, compared to $38.8 million for Q2 2018. Federated reported YTD 2019 EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.98 for the same period in 2018, on YTD 2019 net income of $117.3 million, compared to $99.2 million for the same period in 2018. Federated's Q2 2018 and YTD 2018 results included a $27.2 million pre-tax net expense, representing $0.21 per diluted share net of tax, primarily related to two foreign currency forward derivative instruments (FX Forward Loss) entered into in connection with Federated's Q3 2018 acquisition of a majority interest in Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes).
Federated's total managed assets were a record $502.2 billion at June 30, 2019, up $122.5 billion or 32% from $379.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $17.3 billion or 4% from $484.9 billion at March 31, 2019. Total average managed assets for Q2 2019 were $493.3 billion, up $107.3 billion or 28% from $386.0 billion reported for Q2 2018 and up $17.9 billion or 4% from $475.4 billion reported for Q1 2019.
"Federated saw an uptick in interest in equity products during the second quarter, including the growth-focused Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, the fundamentally driven MDT products and a range of Hermes strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors also continued to choose money market strategies for liquidity solutions, especially our prime money market products."
Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2019. During Q2 2019, Federated purchased 52,600 shares of Federated class B common stock for $0.7 million.
Federated's equity assets were $82.0 billion at June 30, 2019, up $24.0 billion or 41% from $58.0 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $1.8 billion or 2% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2019. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2019 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund; Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund; Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund; Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund; and Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund.
Federated's fixed-income assets were $65.1 billion at June 30, 2019, up $3.7 billion or 6% from $61.4 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $1.0 billion or 2% from $64.1 billion at March 31, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2019 on a net basis were Federated Total Return Bond Fund; Federated Sterling Cash Plus Fund; Federated Institutional High Yield Bond Fund; Federated U.S. Government Securities Fund:1-3 Years; and Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund.
Money market assets were $333.1 billion at June 30, 2019, up $77.9 billion or 31% from $255.2 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $14.7 billion or 5% from $318.4 billion at March 31, 2019. Money market fund assets were $231.3 billion at June 30, 2019, up $58.6 billion or 34% from $172.7 billion at June 30, 2018 and up $16.5 billion or 8% from $214.8 billion at March 31, 2019. Federated's money market separate account assets were $101.7 billion at June 30, 2019, up $19.1 billion or 23% from $82.6 billion at June 30, 2018 and down $1.9 billion or 2% from $103.6 billion at March 31, 2019.
Financial Summary
Q2 2019 vs. Q2 2018
Revenue increased $65.5 million or 26% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue and higher average domestic money market assets. These increases in revenue were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average domestic equity assets.
During Q2 2019, Federated derived 61% of its revenue from long-term assets (42% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 5% from multi-asset and alternative/private markets assets), 38% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $61.3 million or 35% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $28.4 million primarily due to the Q2 2018 FX Forward Loss.
Q2 2019 vs. Q1 2019
Revenue increased $14.4 million or 5% primarily due to higher average equity and money market assets.
Amortization of intangibles related to the Hermes acquisition recorded in other operating expenses decreased $2.6 million due primarily to a one-time reversal of $1.9 million related to the finalization of the purchase price allocation. Assuming no change to foreign exchange rates, amortization of intangibles recorded in operating expenses is expected to be approximately $8 million on an annual basis.
Nonoperating amortization of intangibles related to the Hermes acquisition increased $0.6 million due primarily to a one-time increase of $0.4 million related to the finalization of the purchase price allocation. Assuming no change to foreign exchange rates, amortization of intangibles recorded in nonoperating expenses is expected to be approximately $2 million on an annual basis.
YTD 2019 vs. YTD 2018
Revenue increased $108.7 million or 21% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue, which included performance fees of $2.8 million, and higher average domestic money market assets. These increases in revenue were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average domestic equity and multi-asset assets and a change in the mix of average domestic fixed-income assets.
For the first half of 2019, Federated derived 61% of its revenue from long-term assets (41% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 6% from multi-asset and alternative/private markets assets), 38% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $113.3 million or 32% due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses and an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $30.8 million primarily due to the Q2 2018 FX Forward Loss.
Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 26, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 26, 2019 until Aug. 2, 2019 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 49711. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.
Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $502.2 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019. Our investment solutions span 130 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's more than 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.
Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 10th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.
###
1) Strategic Insight, June 30, 2019. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2019.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
220,669
$
168,127
31
%
$
211,199
4
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
57,968
48,370
20
54,135
7
Other service fees, net
42,842
39,496
8
41,716
3
Total Revenue
321,479
255,993
26
307,050
5
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
107,248
74,147
45
111,216
(4)
Distribution
82,000
69,446
18
77,632
6
Systems and communications
12,111
7,751
56
12,794
(5)
Office and occupancy
11,066
7,365
50
11,362
(3)
Professional service fees
10,281
9,278
11
10,486
(2)
Advertising and promotional
4,697
3,237
45
4,190
12
Travel and related
4,459
3,523
27
3,848
16
Other
4,677
489
NM
4,633
1
Total Operating Expenses
236,539
175,236
35
236,161
0
Operating Income
84,940
80,757
5
70,889
20
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
1,526
1,377
11
2,709
(44)
Debt expense
(1,332)
(1,431)
(7)
(1,400)
(5)
Other, net
(832)
(28,974)
(97)
324
(357)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(638)
(29,028)
(98)
1,633
(139)
Income before income taxes
84,302
51,729
63
72,522
16
Income tax provision
20,462
13,062
57
17,911
14
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
63,840
38,667
65
54,611
17
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
1,116
(155)
NM
65
NM
Net Income
$
62,724
$
38,822
62
%
$
54,546
15
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
0.62
$
0.38
63
%
$
0.54
15
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
97,330
97,193
96,994
Diluted
97,330
97,194
96,995
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.4 million, $1.5 million and $2.1 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2019, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
431,868
$
342,393
26
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
112,103
97,393
15
Other service fees, net
84,558
80,059
6
Total Revenue
628,529
519,845
21
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
218,464
152,521
43
Distribution
159,632
141,945
12
Professional service fees
20,767
18,908
10
Systems and communications
24,905
16,184
54
Office and occupancy
22,428
14,906
50
Advertising and promotional
8,886
6,465
37
Travel and related
8,307
6,344
31
Other
9,311
2,144
334
Total Operating Expenses
472,700
359,417
32
Operating Income
155,829
160,428
(3)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
4,235
2,095
102
Debt expense
(2,732)
(2,761)
(1)
Other, net
(508)
(29,117)
(98)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
995
(29,783)
(103)
Income before income taxes
156,824
130,645
20
Income tax provision
38,373
31,972
20
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
118,451
98,673
20
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests
1,181
(480)
(346)
Net Income
$
117,270
$
99,153
18
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
1.16
$
0.98
18
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
97,163
97,191
Diluted
97,163
97,192
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.54
$
0.52
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.5 million and $3.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 , respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
227,010
$
190,490
Other current assets
111,362
113,611
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,148,063
1,149,247
Other long-term assets
201,615
90,335
Total Assets
$
1,688,050
$
1,543,683
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
151,809
$
181,180
Long-term debt
125,000
135,000
Other long-term liabilities
296,725
187,869
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
201,988
182,513
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,190,161
1,144,458
Treasury stock
(277,633)
(287,337)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
1,688,050
$
1,543,683
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Equity
Beginning assets
$
80,245
$
72,497
$
58,830
$
72,497
$
62,816
Sales1
4,812
5,136
2,731
9,948
5,924
Redemptions1
(4,404)
(5,926)
(5,078)
(10,330)
(10,336)
Net sales (redemptions)1
408
(790)
(2,347)
(382)
(4,412)
Net exchanges
191
13
202
204
75
Impact of foreign exchange2
4
(122)
0
(118)
0
Market gains and losses3
1,151
8,647
1,288
9,798
(506)
Ending assets
$
81,999
$
80,245
$
57,973
$
81,999
$
57,973
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$
64,107
$
63,158
$
62,205
$
63,158
$
64,160
Sales1
5,193
5,416
4,755
10,609
9,663
Redemptions1
(5,181)
(6,341)
(4,934)
(11,522)
(11,528)
Net sales (redemptions)1
12
(925)
(179)
(913)
(1,865)
Net exchanges
(191)
(33)
(207)
(224)
(80)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(25)
8
0
(17)
0
Market gains and losses3
1,149
1,899
(384)
3,048
(780)
Ending assets
$
65,052
$
64,107
$
61,435
$
65,052
$
61,435
Alternative/Private Markets4
Beginning assets
$
17,854
$
18,318
$
343
$
18,318
$
366
Sales1
320
313
15
633
56
Redemptions1
(302)
(858)
(44)
(1,160)
(111)
Net sales (redemptions)1
18
(545)
(29)
(527)
(55)
Net exchanges
(1)
(2)
(2)
(3)
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(435)
387
0
(48)
0
Market gains and losses3
481
(304)
(20)
177
(18)
Ending assets
$
17,917
$
17,854
$
292
$
17,917
$
292
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
4,259
$
4,093
$
4,843
$
4,093
$
5,014
Sales1
78
104
126
182
254
Redemptions1
(228)
(241)
(229)
(469)
(464)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(150)
(137)
(103)
(287)
(210)
Net exchanges
0
2
(2)
2
(2)
Market gains and losses3
104
301
(8)
405
(72)
Ending assets
$
4,213
$
4,259
$
4,730
$
4,213
$
4,730
Total Long-term Assets4
Beginning assets
$
166,465
$
158,066
$
126,221
$
158,066
$
132,356
Sales1
10,403
10,969
7,627
21,372
15,897
Redemptions1
(10,115)
(13,366)
(10,285)
(23,481)
(22,439)
Net sales (redemptions)1
288
(2,397)
(2,658)
(2,109)
(6,542)
Net exchanges
(1)
(20)
(9)
(21)
(8)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(456)
273
0
(183)
0
Market gains and losses3
2,885
10,543
876
13,428
(1,376)
Ending assets
$
169,181
$
166,465
$
124,430
$
169,181
$
124,430
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019 (previously included in Market gains and losses).
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.
4)
Ending assets includes $8.4 billion and $8.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2019
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Beginning assets
$
42,057
$
38,188
$
41,189
$
22,918
$
11,164
$
6,690
$
4,072
$
187
$
98,482
$
67,983
Sales
3,047
1,765
4,141
1,052
241
79
73
5
7,502
2,901
Redemptions
(2,740)
(1,664)
(3,845)
(1,336)
(213)
(89)
(222)
(6)
(7,020)
(3,095)
Net sales (redemptions)
307
101
296
(284)
28
(10)
(149)
(1)
482
(194)
Net exchanges
191
0
(191)
0
(1)
0
0
0
(1)
0
Impact of foreign exchange3
(27)
31
(37)
12
(267)
(168)
0
0
(331)
(125)
Market gains and losses4
915
236
827
322
476
5
96
8
2,314
571
Ending assets
$
43,443
$
38,556
$
42,084
$
22,968
$
11,400
$
6,517
$
4,019
$
194
$
100,946
$
68,235
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds2
Separate
Beginning assets
$
36,584
$
35,913
$
40,490
$
22,668
$
11,365
$
6,953
$
3,920
$
173
$
92,359
$
65,707
Sales
6,459
3,489
8,295
2,314
495
138
175
7
15,424
5,948
Redemptions
(5,743)
(4,587)
(8,571)
(2,951)
(600)
(560)
(457)
(12)
(15,371)
(8,110)
Net sales (redemptions)
716
(1,098)
(276)
(637)
(105)
(422)
(282)
(5)
53
(2,162)
Net exchanges
204
0
(199)
(25)
(3)
0
2
0
4
(25)
Impact of foreign exchange3
(42)
(76)
(14)
(3)
(27)
(21)
0
0
(83)
(100)
Market gains and losses4
5,981
3,817
2,083
965
170
7
379
26
8,613
4,815
Ending assets
$
43,443
$
38,556
$
42,084
$
22,968
$
11,400
$
6,517
$
4,019
$
194
$
100,946
$
68,235
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Ending assets includes $8.4 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
3)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
4)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
Total Fund Assets1
Beginning assets
$
98,482
$
92,359
$
76,999
$
92,359
$
79,301
Sales
7,502
7,922
5,609
15,424
11,565
Redemptions
(7,020)
(8,351)
(6,947)
(15,371)
(14,581)
Net sales (redemptions)
482
(429)
(1,338)
53
(3,016)
Net exchanges
(1)
5
(7)
4
(9)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(331)
248
0
(83)
0
Market gains and losses3
2,314
6,299
735
8,613
113
Ending assets
$
100,946
$
98,482
$
76,389
$
100,946
$
76,389
Total Separate Account Assets4
Beginning assets
$
67,983
$
65,707
$
49,222
$
65,707
$
53,055
Sales5
2,901
3,047
2,018
5,948
4,332
Redemptions5
(3,095)
(5,015)
(3,338)
(8,110)
(7,858)
Net sales (redemptions)5
(194)
(1,968)
(1,320)
(2,162)
(3,526)
Net exchanges
0
(25)
(2)
(25)
1
Impact of foreign exchange2
(125)
25
0
(100)
0
Market gains and losses3
571
4,244
141
4,815
(1,489)
Ending assets
$
68,235
$
67,983
$
48,041
$
68,235
$
48,041
Total Long-term Assets1,4
Beginning assets
$
166,465
$
158,066
$
126,221
$
158,066
$
132,356
Sales5
10,403
10,969
7,627
21,372
15,897
Redemptions5
(10,115)
(13,366)
(10,285)
(23,481)
(22,439)
Net sales (redemptions)5
288
(2,397)
(2,658)
(2,109)
(6,542)
Net exchanges
(1)
(20)
(9)
(21)
(8)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(456)
273
0
(183)
0
Market gains and losses3
2,885
10,543
876
13,428
(1,376)
Ending assets
$
169,181
$
166,465
$
124,430
$
169,181
$
124,430
1)
Includes $8.4 billion and $8.1 billion at June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019 (previously included in Market gains and losses).
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.
4)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
5)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Sept. 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
81,999
$
80,245
$
72,497
$
84,143
$
57,973
Fixed-income
65,052
64,107
63,158
65,369
61,435
Alternative / private markets1
17,917
17,854
18,318
18,621
292
Multi-asset
4,213
4,259
4,093
4,790
4,730
Total long-term assets
169,181
166,465
158,066
172,923
124,430
Money market
333,066
318,413
301,794
264,233
255,247
Total Managed Assets
$
502,247
$
484,878
$
459,860
$
437,156
$
379,677
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
43,443
$
42,057
$
36,584
$
43,578
$
31,699
Fixed-income
42,084
41,189
40,490
41,817
39,877
Alternative / private markets1
11,400
11,164
11,365
11,457
292
Multi-asset
4,019
4,072
3,920
4,585
4,521
Total long-term assets
100,946
98,482
92,359
101,437
76,389
Money market
231,321
214,764
208,480
182,966
172,671
Total Fund Assets
$
332,267
$
313,246
$
300,839
$
284,403
$
249,060
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
38,556
$
38,188
$
35,913
$
40,565
$
26,274
Fixed-income
22,968
22,918
22,668
23,552
21,558
Alternative / private markets
6,517
6,690
6,953
7,164
0
Multi-asset
194
187
173
205
209
Total long-term assets
68,235
67,983
65,707
71,486
48,041
Money market
101,745
103,649
93,314
81,267
82,576
Total Separate Account Assets
$
169,980
$
171,632
$
159,021
$
152,753
$
130,617
Total Managed Assets
$
502,247
$
484,878
$
459,860
$
437,156
$
379,677
1)
Includes $8.4 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.4 billion at June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
Sept. 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
80,819
$
77,554
$
78,084
$
84,262
$
58,818
Fixed-income
64,913
64,167
63,881
64,750
61,648
Alternative / private markets1
17,772
18,311
18,410
18,504
319
Multi-asset
4,225
4,225
4,449
4,805
4,824
Total long-term assets
167,729
164,257
164,824
172,321
125,609
Money market
325,527
311,150
278,885
261,571
260,371
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
493,256
$
475,407
$
443,709
$
433,892
$
385,980
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
42,571
$
40,217
$
39,871
$
43,473
$
31,911
Fixed-income
41,652
41,095
41,088
41,501
40,199
Alternative / private markets1
11,146
11,545
11,351
11,109
319
Multi-asset
4,034
4,042
4,268
4,598
4,604
Total long-term assets
99,403
96,899
96,578
100,681
77,033
Money market
222,282
209,260
194,009
179,562
175,885
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
321,685
$
306,159
$
290,587
$
280,243
$
252,918
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
38,248
$
37,337
$
38,213
$
40,789
$
26,907
Fixed-income
23,261
23,072
22,793
23,249
21,449
Alternative / private markets
6,626
6,766
7,059
7,395
0
Multi-asset
191
183
181
207
220
Total long-term assets
68,326
67,358
68,246
71,640
48,576
Money market
103,245
101,890
84,876
82,009
84,486
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
171,571
$
169,248
$
153,122
$
153,649
$
133,062
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
493,256
$
475,407
$
443,709
$
433,892
$
385,980
1)
The average balance includes $8.1 billion, $8.4 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.2 billion for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
By Asset Class
Equity
$
79,187
$
60,186
Fixed-income
64,540
62,593
Alternative / private markets1
18,041
337
Multi-asset
4,225
4,902
Total long-term assets
165,993
128,018
Money market
318,339
263,958
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
484,332
$
391,976
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
41,394
$
32,296
Fixed-income
41,373
40,610
Alternative / private markets1
11,346
337
Multi-asset
4,038
4,677
Total long-term assets
98,151
77,920
Money market
215,771
178,870
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
313,922
$
256,790
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
37,793
$
27,890
Fixed-income
23,167
21,983
Alternative / private markets
6,695
0
Multi-asset
187
225
Total long-term assets
67,842
50,098
Money market
102,568
85,088
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
170,410
$
135,186
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
484,332
$
391,976
1)
The average balance includes $8.3 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.
