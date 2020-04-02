02.04.2020 22:15:00

Federated Hermes, Inc.'s Board of Directors Approves Teleconference Annual Meeting

PITTSBURGH, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, today approved a change to the format for the company's annual shareholder meeting.  As people around the world confront the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 virus, and in the interests of shareholders, directors, officers and employees of the company, the board decided it was prudent to change the scheduled in-person meeting to a teleconference meeting.

The teleconference will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, April 30, 2020.  Shareholders interested in joining the annual meeting should do so by calling (888) 272-7337 (U.S. or Canada) or (631) 609-4029 (international) and entering the conference code 3720526349.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,800 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-incs-board-of-directors-approves-teleconference-annual-meeting-301034463.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 71.50
2.76 %
Givaudan 2'985.00
2.65 %
Novartis 80.78
2.38 %
CS Group 7.71
2.01 %
UBS Group 8.79
1.81 %
LafargeHolcim 34.52
-0.09 %
Swiss Life Hldg 311.10
-0.19 %
Lonza Grp 391.30
-1.04 %
Sika 152.10
-2.66 %
Alcon 47.58
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Preissprung bei Öl wohl nicht von Dauer
13:33
Vontobel: Disney+: Streamingdienst als Retter in der Not?
13:00
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV
08:42
Weekly Hits: Familienunternehmen – Mehrwert fürs Depot / Bayer – Hoffnungsvolle Botschaften
08:13
Schwergewichte retten den SMI
30.03.20
Die pandemie im spiegel der konjunkturdaten
30.03.20
Raiffeisen: Produkt im Fokus
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:33
Schroders: Peter Harrison: Wie die Investmentbranche während der Covid-Krise helfen kann
01.04.20
Schroders: Das Coronavirus wird eine "schwere" Rezession auslösen
27.03.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our investors - update
mehr
Fehlstart ins zweite Quartal!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie verliert kräftig: ams-Kapitalerhöhung zu 70 Prozent gezeichnet und platziert
US-Börsen schliessen tief im Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich in Rot
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Dufry-Aktien brechen zweistellig ein - UBS kappt Kursziel um zwei Drittel
Gold auf Erholungskurs - Sollten Anleger jetzt zugreifen?
Fed-Massnahmen zeigen kaum Wirkung: Kauft die US-Notenbank jetzt auch Aktien auf?
Memo von Jeff Bezos: So verhält sich Amazon in der Coronavirus-Krise
Rohstoffe im März 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Markt Kryptowährungen: Bitcoin bleibt von Achterbahnfahrt der Märkte verschont
Marriott-Aktie auf Talfahrt: Daten von bis zu 5,2 Millionen Hotelgästen bei Marriott gestohlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street letztlich mit Aufschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne einheitliche Tendenz
An der Wall Street ging es im Handel am Donnerstag aufwärts. Obwohl es an der heimischen und deutschen Börse zeitweise tief nach unten ging, ging es am späten Nachmittag wieder aufwärts. Die Indizes in Asien fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB