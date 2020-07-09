09.07.2020 22:17:00

Federated Hermes, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global, active, responsible investment manager, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, July 31, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) or visit FederatedHermes.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 31, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 35618. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $605.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-announces-second-quarter-2020-earnings-and-conference-call-dates-301091134.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

