08.04.2020

Federated Hermes, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, May 1, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) or visit FederatedHermes.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section of the website and the Analyst Information tab at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on May 1, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 33971. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes' Annual Shareholder Meeting will take place by teleconference at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Shareholders interested in joining the annual meeting should do so by calling 888-272-7337 (U.S. or Canada) or 631-609-4029 (international) and entering the conference code 3720526349. Shareholders with questions should send them to investors@federatedinv.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $575.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2019. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 135 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,800 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

