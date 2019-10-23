Federal Trade Commission Awards 1901 Group Prime Task Order to Provide Infrastructure Management and Support Services

RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1901 Group announced it has been awarded a Call Order by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) under an FTC Information Technology Support Service (ITSS) Blank Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide infrastructure management and support services for the operation and maintenance of FTC's infrastructure and to implement improvements in process efficiencies and infrastructure modernization through cloud services. This contract has a potential value of $50,900,000 over a nine-year period if all options are exercised.



1901 Group will provide systems software and hardware engineering, architecture, analysis and design; comprehensive identity and authentication management; infrastructure hardware and software management, operations and upgrades; infrastructure modernization; and ITIL compliant configuration management and documentation. 1901 Group will leverage its FedRAMP authorized managed services and cloud expertise to help FTC transition to an innovative service delivery model that will improve service reliability and reduce the cost of services while maintaining customer service expectations.



"We are proud to be partnering with the nation's primary consumer protection agency, as it meets its modernization goals in an ever-changing marketplace," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP of 1901 Group. "As agencies are starting to embrace the cloud, we are excited to be bringing an innovative model to a growing federal IT modernization challenge. Our expertise in providing infrastructure management services, cloud solutions, and architecture will help the FTC protect American consumers and advance Commission performance."

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group is a leading provider of innovative IT services and solutions in the public and private sector market that delivers improved service delivery by leveraging the company's FedRAMP authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) to provide 24x7 support of end users, complex IT infrastructure environments, and mission critical systems. We deliver cloud, cyber security, and enterprise scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure and support models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly support customers that span federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.



