Federal Government Services Powerhouse: Quotient, Inc. Acquires Eden Consulting Group, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider to the federal government, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eden Consulting Group, Inc.

Founded in 1996, Eden Consulting Group (ECG) has been the premier provider of project and program management, earned value management, and risk management services to multiple federal agencies and private enterprises. ECG's services include project management systems implementation and support, multi-project Integrated Master Schedule (IMS) development and integration, resource and cost management, Earned Value Management, Risk Management, quality assurance, training, Project Management Office (PMO) support, and mentoring and coaching. Led by Dave Eden, the ECG team will all continue in their roles to lead ECG business as part of Quotient.

"This merger brings exciting and rewarding changes to both ECG and Quotient's customers. They will enjoy superior skill sets with an increased depth and breadth of services across all of the key information technology facets that every federal agency needs," said David Eden, President & CEO, ECG. "We all anticipate that this merger of talented people and cutting-edge services is truly a winning formula."

"The addition of ECG brings increased Project Management experience to Quotient," said Jodi Lare, CEO, Quotient. "ECG's strong past performance, and long-standing customer relationships will help fuel Quotient's growth in the Federal sector and strengthens our leadership in delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions."

"Quotient's acquisition of ECG is another important step in executing our strategy of expanding our service offerings and growing our multi-agency presence," continues Lare, "ECG 's market leading position in Maryland and customer-focused service align well with the business Quotient has built."

ECG, Inc. will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Quotient, Inc. Quotient was advised in this transaction by the law firm of Bowie & Jensen, LLC, Baltimore, MD and the financial advisory firm of SC&H Capital.

Media Contact:

Michael Schall

231751@email4pr.com

443-283-2118

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-government-services-powerhouse-quotient-inc-acquires-eden-consulting-group-inc-300980695.html

SOURCE Quotient, Inc.