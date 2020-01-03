03.01.2020 14:41:00

Federal Government Services Powerhouse: Quotient, Inc. Acquires Eden Consulting Group, Inc.

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quotient, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider to the federal government, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Eden Consulting Group, Inc.

Quotient has acquired ECG

Founded in 1996, Eden Consulting Group (ECG) has been the premier provider of project and program management, earned value management, and risk management services to multiple federal agencies and private enterprises. ECG's services include project management systems implementation and support, multi-project Integrated Master Schedule (IMS) development and integration, resource and cost management, Earned Value Management, Risk Management, quality assurance, training, Project Management Office (PMO) support, and mentoring and coaching. Led by Dave Eden, the ECG team will all continue in their roles to lead ECG business as part of Quotient.

"This merger brings exciting and rewarding changes to both ECG and Quotient's customers. They will enjoy superior skill sets with an increased depth and breadth of services across all of the key information technology facets that every federal agency needs," said David Eden, President & CEO, ECG. "We all anticipate that this merger of talented people and cutting-edge services is truly a winning formula."

"The addition of ECG brings increased Project Management experience to Quotient," said Jodi Lare, CEO, Quotient. "ECG's strong past performance, and long-standing customer relationships will help fuel Quotient's growth in the Federal sector and strengthens our leadership in delivering innovative, mission-critical solutions."

"Quotient's acquisition of ECG is another important step in executing our strategy of expanding our service offerings and growing our multi-agency presence," continues Lare, "ECG 's market leading position in Maryland and customer-focused service align well with the business Quotient has built."

ECG, Inc. will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Quotient, Inc. Quotient was advised in this transaction by the law firm of Bowie & Jensen, LLC, Baltimore, MD and the financial advisory firm of SC&H Capital.

Media Contact:
Michael Schall
231751@email4pr.com
443-283-2118

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-government-services-powerhouse-quotient-inc-acquires-eden-consulting-group-inc-300980695.html

SOURCE Quotient, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

12:30
Brent-Öl – Ausbruch aus der Range
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse legt für 2020 milliardenschweres Aktienrückkaufprogramm auf - CS-Aktie gibt ab
Bitcoin fällt unter 7'000-Dollar-Marke
SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX rutscht ab -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Sunrise-Führungsspitze tritt nach geplatztem UPC-Kauf ab - Aktie im Plus
Swiss und Lufthansa im Mittelfeld - Sicherste Airlines der Welt
Wachsender Konkurrenzdruck: Wie lang dominiert Tesla noch den US-Markt?
US-Angriff im Irak: Dollar steigt zu Euro und Franken
Ghosn angeblich beim Verlassen seiner Wohnung in Tokio gefilmt
Jungfraubahn 2019 erneut mit über 1 Million Besuchern auf Jungfraujoch - Aktie legt zu
Swatch-Chef Hayek würde Lieferobergrenze für Uhrwerke akzeptieren - Aktie dreht ins Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI an Nulllinie -- DAX rutscht ab -- Chinas Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus
Der heimische Markt versucht sich am Freitag zu behaupten. Der deutsche Leitindex weist einen kräftigen Abschlag aus. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die chinesischen Aktienmärkte tiefer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;