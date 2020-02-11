11.02.2020 06:01:00

FEC Announces Acquisition of Ensign House, Canary Wharf, London

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Far East Consortium International Limited ("FEC" or the "Group") is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ensign House in Canary Wharf, London at a GBP28,250,000 consideration. Located on the north side of Marsh Wall, the 4,572 square metre site sits adjacent to Consort Place, which is a property development owned by FEC consisting of 634-residential unit and 231-room hotel development with a targeted completion in 2023. The site currently comprises an office building with a surface car park which will be demolished and replaced with a residentially-led mixed use development. Ensign House benefits from excellent connectivity, located at an approximate 5-minute walk from Canary Wharf itself and Canary Wharf Station, from which is currently approximately14 minutes into Bond Street by rail. The Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) is due to open in 2020 and will improve connectivity further with Liverpool Street Station of approximately 7 minutes away and Heathrow Airport an approximate 39-minute journey. The circa GBP250m development will serve an increasing residential demand for housing in the area whilst FEC continues to work with local authority, London Borough of Tower Hamlets to deliver a scheme which will also deliver high quality, community-focussed public space.

Mr Chris Hoong, the Managing Director of FEC, announced: "We are very delighted with this acquisition which will significantly strengthen FEC's development presence in Canary Wharf. Residential demand in South Quay is thriving and we're looking forward to continuing to work with Tower Hamlets to deliver a highly desirable place to live."

About Far East Consortium International Limited

Far East Consortium International Limited has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1972 (HKEx stock code: 35.HK). The Group is mainly engaged in property development and investment, hotel development and management, car park operations and facilities management, securities and financial product investment and gaming operations. The Group adopts the diversified regional strategy and the "Asian Wallet" strategy with business covering Hong Kong, Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

FEC official website:
www.fecil.com.hk

FEC Weibo:
http://www.weibo.com/u/5703712831

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200211/2716895-1

SOURCE Far East Consortium International Limited

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.02.20
Exodus der Großanleger aus dem Ölmarkt
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.02.20
US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
10.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit physical Settlement
10.02.20
SMI verteidigt die 11.000er-Marke
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Patente für Winklevoss-Zwillinge: Nutzbarkeit von Stablecoins soll verbessert werden
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar - Aktie im Minus
DKSH-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: DKSH steigert Umsatz leicht und bezahlt mehr Dividende
Comet erzielt 2019 mit weniger Umsatz stabilen Gewinn - Aktie profitiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte zum Wochenstart einen leichten Zuwachs verzeichnen. Der deutsche Leitindex wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;