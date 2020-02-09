09.02.2020 22:30:00

February Brings New Chevrolet Lease and Purchase Offers to Carl Black Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carl Black Orlando, a GM dealership serving its home city of Orlando along with the entirety of central Florida, has unveiled a new slew of special offers on its website. Among these, one will find several lease and purchase coupons for new Chevrolet models. Models on offer include specific builds of the 2020 Chevy Silverado, 2020 Chevy Trax, 2020 Chevy Equinox and 2020 Chevy Blazer.

Those interested should note that, in order to take advantage of an offer, delivery of the vehicle in question must be taken by March 2, 2020. For full details and more coupons, one may head to the New Vehicle Specials page of the Carl Black Orlando website. Chevrolet offers follow below.

  • Current Silverado/Sierra lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Silverado Trailboss 4WD for $349 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Alternatively, up to $11,000 may be taken off the MSRP by current GM lessees.
  • Competitive lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Trax LS for $149 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase it for $14,990.
  • Competitive lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Equinox LS for $179 per month, with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase it for $19,990 below the MSRP.
  • Current Silverado/Sierra lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Silverado Custom Crew V6 for $250 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase for $25,990.
  • Competitive lessees can lease a 2020 Chevy Blazer LT for $269 per month with $2,995 due at signing. Current GM lessees can purchase for $27,990 below the MSRP.

Those interested in leasing or purchasing a new GM vehicle, whether or not it involves the offers discussed above, would do well to head to the Carl Black Orlando website at http://www.carlblackoforlando.com. Fans of the telephone also have the option of making a call to 888-502-0763. To experience the dealership physically, individuals need only head to its location at 11500 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando.

 

SOURCE Carl Black Orlando

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.02.20
Coronavirus hat Rohstoffmärkte doch noch im Griff
07.02.20
SMI schliesst erstmals über 11.000 Punkten
07.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kehrt in Abwärtstrendkanal ein / LafargeHolcim – Droht ein langfristiger Kursrückgang?
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

MasterCard-CEO gibt Preis, was hinter dem Ausstieg bei Libra wirklich steckt
Coronavirus: Roche, Novartis und Co. müssen den Betrieb in China vorübergehend einstellen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Biotech- und Pharmabranche im Fokus: Welchen Einfluss die US-Wahlen haben
Facebook, Apple, & Co.: Goldman Sachs gibt Entwarnung - keine Blase an US-Börsen
In diesem S&P-500-Ranking schaffte es Warren Buffett nur auf den zweiten Platz - Aufstieg möglich
Japans NEDO und Panasonic erzielen mit 16,09 % den höchsten Umwandlungswirkungsgrad der Welt für das grossflächigste Perowskit-Solarmodul
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Arbeiten Goldman Sachs und Amazon künftig im Bankgeschäfte zusammen?
Kann sich die Tesla-Aktie Hoffnung auf eine Aufnahme in den S&P 500-Index machen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich nach
Die heimischen sowie die deutsche Börse gaben am Freitag nach. An der Wall Street zogen sich Anleger zurück. An Asiens Börsen kam es vor dem Wochenende zu Gewinnmitnahmen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;