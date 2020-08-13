FE International Advises ScraperAPI In Acquisition By SaaS.group

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of ScraperAPI.com, a leading SaaS provider, by SaaS.group.

Launched just three years ago, ScraperAPI delivers a highly effective and easy-to-use data aggregation software for businesses looking to automate their data collection. The business offers ease-of-use and extensive functionality, including custom request headers, CAPTCHA solving, and automating proxy rotation, which has helped the firm capitalize on the ever-growing demand for data collection tools and become a market leader in web aggregation software.

After DeployBot.com, Juicer.io, Sniply.io and Prerender.io, this marks the fifth acquisition for SaaS.group. Tim Schumacher and Ulrich Essmann, partners at SaaS.group, stated, "We are thrilled to add another awesome SaaS service to our growing portfolio. We like ScraperAPI because it's a much needed API-based service removing the tiresome process of finding proxies, setting up headless browsers, and handling CAPTCHAs for any web developer who needs scraping services".

Daniel Ni, founder of ScraperAPI, noted, "Our entire team is extremely excited to be joining SaaS.group! Thank you to FE International for helping us find a buyer who will provide us with the resources necessary to help ScraperAPI reach its full potential."

Ismael Wrixen, CEO of FE International, Inc., commented, "After a very competitive M&A process, ScraperAPI has been successfully acquired by a group with the expertise required to grow this exciting, highly technical SaaS business to its full potential."

FE International served as sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of ScraperAPI.

About SaaS.group

SaaS.group is a portfolio company for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. They acquire small- to mid-sized SaaS companies to help take them to the next level. More information can be found at https://saas.group/

About FE International, Inc.

FE International is the preeminent advisor and valuation thought leader in the M&A advisory industry. FE offers comprehensive exit planning services, as well as direct access to an established network of pre-qualified international investors. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com.

Kevin Oh

FE International, Inc.

+1 (800) 403 9067

info@feinternational.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fe-international-advises-scraperapi-in-acquisition-by-saasgroup-301111971.html

SOURCE FE International