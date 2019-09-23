+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
FE Credit Launches SECURE PLUS+, a fraud protection feature, specially designed for first time credit card users

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide complete security and peace of mind to its valued cardholders, VPBank Finance Company Ltd. (FE CREDIT) has launched SECURE PLUS+, a comprehensive protection against fraud for all Credit Card transactions. This insurance covers unauthorized transactions for retail purchases, online purchases and even ATM withdrawals.

A first of its kind for category entrants, FE Credit SECURE PLUS+ is an embedded feature available at no additional cost to cardholders. FE Credit SECURE PLUS+ is also backed by an extremely simple, one call claim process.

Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT said, "Transaction security is critical for driving Credit Card adoption in an emerging market like Vietnam. FE Credit SECURE PLUS+ is specially designed for our valued and rapidly growing customer base to bring in a whole new level of trust while using their Credit Cards."

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of FE CREDIT continued, "FE Credit SECURE PLUS+ not only covers all Credit Card transactions but is provided to our valued customers with no additional cost. This is one more relevant feature in our ongoing endeavour to make cashless journeys simple, easy and secure for first time card users."

About FE CREDIT

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader of the unsecured consumer loans & credit cards market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 8.500 partners across 12,000 Points of Sale (POS) nationwide.

Website: www.fecredit.com.vn

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190920/2587316-1

SOURCE VPBank Finance Company Limited

