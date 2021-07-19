SMI 11’862 -1.4%  SPI 15’269 -1.2%  Dow 33’772 -2.6%  DAX 15’133 -2.6%  Euro 1.0830 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’929 -2.7%  Gold 1’809 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’259 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9179 -0.2%  Öl 68.5 -6.5% 
19.07.2021 19:13:00

FDNY Fire Academy and Mollie's Fund Work Together for Skin Cancer Prevention

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation and the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Fire Academy announce a partnership to promote skin cancer prevention among "NYC's Bravest." Running into burning buildings and battling out of control fires isn't the only risk for fire fighters. According to the CDC/National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety (NIOSH), first responders have a higher risk of developing skin cancer than the general population. Studies have long shown an increased risk for mesothelioma and lung cancer but in a study published in the JAMA of Dermatology, firefighters were also found to be diagnosed with melanoma at younger ages – an average of 42.

NEW York City Fire Fighters and Mollie's Fund collaborate on skin cancer prevention

On July 29th, the FDNY Fire Academy and Mollie's Fund will initiate a program to bring skin cancer awareness to incoming and incumbent fire fighters. "We want to help those who help others," said Jack Biggane, President of the Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation. Chief of the Fire Academy Frank Leeb added, "The FDNY Fire Academy is all about making sure our fire fighters are the best trained and we believe skin cancer prevention is an important self-help tool. We want our people to understand their risk and take proactive steps to mitigate this risk. The sunscreen dispensers that Mollie's Fund has donated to the Academy will serve as a reminder that sunscreen use prevents skin cancer."  

During the event, scheduled to be held at the Academy, Cara Biggane, a NYC public school teacher, will share the tragic story of her 20 year-old sister's diagnosis and passing. The Fire Academy's staff will also learn from Dr. Elizabeth Hale, MD, NYU Associate Professor of Dermatology, about skin cancer and the necessity of prevention. Their presentations will be incorporated into a learning module available for training and then accessible on social media.

In addition to the six donated sunscreen units at the Randall's Island Academy, Mollie's Fund is also providing dispensers and sunscreen to the training facilities at: FDNY EMS Training Academy Fort Totten Park, FDNY Rockaway Tactical and FDNY Staten Island Tactical.

The FDNY is the largest municipal fire department in the United States, serving more than 8 million people. The Fire Academy on Randall's Island provides aspiring fire fighters with the skills and education they need to respond not just to fires, but also to a number of other emergencies calls.    

For more than 20 years, Mollie's Fund has worked to increase awareness for melanoma prevention, provide information and services on skin cancer detection, and support melanoma patients through education of the latest treatments. For more information, visit www.molliesfund.org

CONTACT: John Biggane, bigganej@optonline.net 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fdny-fire-academy-and-mollies-fund-work-together-for-skin-cancer-prevention-301336609.html

SOURCE Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation

﻿

