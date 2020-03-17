FDAnews/CenterWatch Announces -- Informed Consent: Human Subject Protection in the Digital Health Age Webinar, Mar. 31, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Informed Consent

Human Subject Protection in the Digital Health Age

An FDAnews/CenterWatch Webinar

Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.centerwatch.com/informedconsent

In today's digital age, it's not uncommon for people to regularly share their personal healthcare data with everything from medical apps to wearables to clinical decision software.

Knowing whether this information is subject to informed consent and how it can be used for research purposes is critical for any clinical trials executive.

Does one have a good grasp on the latest regulations of digital technologies and how it will affect trials and product development?

Join CenterWatch and experts Michael Werner and Sara Klock for a comprehensive webinar on how to comply with FDA and other federal regulation of digital technologies March 31:

● Assess how digital technologies used to gather, analyze and report healthcare data for medical treatment purposes or to promote a healthy lifestyle can also be used for research purposes

● Familiarize oneself with the regulatory landscape to understand how digital technologies and the information they gather and use in research will be regulated

● Determine how to design clinical trials using digital technologies that comply with the 21st Century Cures Act and changes to the Common Rule

● Identify what activities can be undertaken to develop new digital technologies without triggering federal research regulations

● Find out how to develop informed consent forms when Institutional Review Board oversight is required, and other compliance questions

● Identify factors likely to determine whether and to what extent certain technologies are regulated as medical devices by FDA

In the era of digital information collection, ones needs to know how to gather, analyze and report healthcare data that is obtained electronically.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call 888.838.5578 in the U.S. or +1 703.538.7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://www.centerwatch.com/informedconsent

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

