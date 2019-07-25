+++ Kryptowährung kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
FDAnews Announces -- Wearables and Sensors: Recent Developments in a Booming Field Webinar, August 8, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wearables and Sensors
Recent Developments in a Booming Field
**An FDAnews Webinar**
Thursday, August 8, 2019, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EDT
https://www.fdanews.com/wearables-sensors

Make the rapidly evolving wearable and sensors market work for the organization. Join former FDA staff member Sugato De, MS — Vice President, Parexel International — and regulatory expert Peter Steiger — Vice President, Parexel Informatics — as they explain innovative strategies that companies can implement to support smarter, faster approvals.

Attendees will learn:

  • Which wearables and sensors need FDA approval
  • How to comply with the FDA's final guidance on assessing wellness products and how that assessment is determined
  • Why blood pressure monitoring through wearables and sensors represents a new frontier in FDA regulation and should be watched closely by manufacturers
  • Why the ingestibles category is one of the big new developments in the future of wearables (including the recently approved Abilify and MyCite)
  • How the FDA's pilot program — which includes big wearables players like Apple, Fitbit, Samsung — provides a basis for fast-tracking your wearables and sensors
  • And much more…

These experts will show one how to assess the value of adopting innovation in medical device and drug development; as well as share the recent ongoing changes in the regulatory ecosystem so you can streamline regulatory approvals and achieve commercial success!

Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally, to learn about our special multisite discount.

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE FDAnews

