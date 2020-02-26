FDAnews Announces -- Usability Engineering: How the Updated ISO 14971:2019 Changes Your Process Webinar, Mar. 11, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Usability Engineering

How the Updated ISO 14971:2019 Changes Your Process

An FDAnews Webinar

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 • 1:30-3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.fdanews.com/usabilityengineering

Is effectively implementing the updated ISO 14971:2019 risk management standard regarding usability engineering clear? If one designs or manages risk for medical devices, correctly incorporating the new standard is key to ensuring device compliance.

This webinar shares information one must know to implement the standard and consider and document reasonably foreseeable misuse errors — including abnormal use — in the risk assessment and risk management process. Attendees will identify safety issues before they derail devices employed by these solid usability engineering techniques.

Dan O'Leary, President of Ombu Enterprises, LLC will ensure attendees upgrade the usability engineering flow and link it to the new risk management standard. He'll explain:



What one must know about the regulatory status of the standards in the U.S., EU and Canada

How to make ISO 14971:2019 work for the organization

How to stay complaint according to the FDA Center for Devices and Radiological Health's (FDA-CDRH) approach to usability engineering

How to comply with the EU-MDR and EU-IVDR requirements for usability engineering

How to incorporate the concepts of formative and summative evaluation

Which inputs one must add to the user interface specification

What to include in terms of elements on the user interface evaluation plan

Bonus Material! Attendees will receive a checklist to ensure the use of a correct file structure for usability engineering.

Webinar Details:

