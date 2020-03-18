FDAnews Announces -- The Drug Industry Daily Newsletter, Subscribe Now

18.03.2020 05:00:00

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drug Industry Daily
U.S. and international regulations and guidances… warning letters and enforcement trends… drug approvals and business development… lawsuits and court decisions… intellectual property and patent issues…

If one had access to the ultimate insider — someone with an ear to the ground at FDA, FTC, HHS, EU and other key agencies and decision-making bodies affecting the pharmaceutical industry around the world — how might one use this intelligence to help business?

Each day of the week the Drug Industry Daily (DID) covers a specific topic, with a helpful recap at the end of the week:

  • Monday — Regulatory Update
  • Tuesday — People on the Move
  • Wednesday — Legislative Update
  • Thursday — FDA Meeting Planner
  • Friday — Week in Review

DID provides subscribers with daily electronic updates and insights one can use to increase competitive edge.

Each quick read issue of DID is organized with links to documents that support articles, saving time. Links include draft and final guidances, 483s and warning letters, proposed rules, closeout letters, and the full text of proposed legislation and GAO reports.

Start a one-year subscription (250 issues) to DID for only $1,695. Take advantage of our No-Risk, 100% Money-Back Guarantee, we're confident the value DID provides will pay for itself many times over.

Subscription:
$1,695 per subscription

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

