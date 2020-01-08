08.01.2020 06:00:00

FDAnews Announces -- Spreadsheet Validation: Latest Regulatory Developments and Best Practices Webinar January 22, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spreadsheet Validation
Latest Regulatory Developments and Best Practices
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/spreadsheetvalidation

What if one could perch on the shoulder of an expert on spreadsheet validation ... look on in real time as he highlights potential pitfalls and defines innovative validation approaches ... ask why he does this instead of that ... and get feedback?

What if one could discover the tips and tricks that will help streamline spreadsheet validation processes for quick-and-final FDA approval?

Well, one can:
•Discuss FDA examples of noncompliance and regulatory concerns with respect to 21 CFR 210-211, 21 CFR Part 11 and 21 CFR Part 820
•Determine spreadsheet validation gaps the FDA targets
•Choose an approach for efficient and repeatable validation that fits into ones traditional QA and validation processes
•Generate spreadsheet specifications and qualification protocols
•Test spreadsheets and macros
•Plan, manage and resource an effective project

Close the compliance gap before facing FDA warnings and liabilities.

Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:
Spreadsheet Validation
Latest Regulatory Developments and Best Practices
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/spreadsheetvalidation    

Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/spreadsheetvalidation    
By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative,
and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE FDAnews

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.01.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07.01.20
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV
07.01.20
Preisanstieg von Gold steht auf wackeligen Beinen
07.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Novartis AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG
07.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Credit Linked Notes in Zeichnung
07.01.20
SMI zeigt sich robust
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.01.20
Schroders: Stehen Chinas Anleihemärkte vor einem Wendepunkt?
13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
mehr
Ein Gutes Neues Jahr! Auch am Schweizer Aktienmarkt?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Auto war Tesla-Chef Elon Musk 1 Million Dollar wert
Schweizer Finanzminister Maurer sieht Libra als gescheitertes Projekt
S+B-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Martin Haefner kauft Gründerfamilie aus
Colgate stellt bahnbrechende Technologie zur Revolution der Mundhygiene vor
Sony überrascht mit Elektroauto und Toyota baut Stadt der Zukunft
US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
TikTok bringt Bitcoin-Projekt an den Start
UBS teilt europäische Vermögensverwaltung in drei Regionen auf - Aktie steigt deutlich
GM-Aktie leichter: General Motors verzeichnet höchsten Absatzrückgang in China
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Montag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI beendet Handel knapp in Grün -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen freundlich
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche DAX dämmten ihre Gewinne am Nachmittag etwas ein. Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich mit Verlusten. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;