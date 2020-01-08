|
FDAnews Announces -- Spreadsheet Validation: Latest Regulatory Developments and Best Practices Webinar January 22, 2020
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spreadsheet Validation
Latest Regulatory Developments and Best Practices
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, 1:30 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EST
What if one could perch on the shoulder of an expert on spreadsheet validation ... look on in real time as he highlights potential pitfalls and defines innovative validation approaches ... ask why he does this instead of that ... and get feedback?
What if one could discover the tips and tricks that will help streamline spreadsheet validation processes for quick-and-final FDA approval?
Well, one can:
•Discuss FDA examples of noncompliance and regulatory concerns with respect to 21 CFR 210-211, 21 CFR Part 11 and 21 CFR Part 820
•Determine spreadsheet validation gaps the FDA targets
•Choose an approach for efficient and repeatable validation that fits into ones traditional QA and validation processes
•Generate spreadsheet specifications and qualification protocols
•Test spreadsheets and macros
•Plan, manage and resource an effective project
Close the compliance gap before facing FDA warnings and liabilities.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative,
and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.
