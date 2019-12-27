27.12.2019 06:00:00

FDAnews Announces -- Organizing Data and Document Archives: Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections Webinar, Jan. 10, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizing Data and Document Archives:
Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections
An FDAnews Webinar
Jan. 10, 20201:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/organizingdatadocarchives

Six words not to utter on FDA inspection day:

'Now, where is that darn document?'

Paper documents unscanned. Naming conventions that don't make sense. Emails as GXP documentation. Poor communication with the vendors that generate the data. Non-functional (or non-existent) SOPs. Documents missing altogether. Yes, data retrieval is in a sorry state at far too many drug, device, biologics and diagnostics companies.

But the next inspection day need not become scavenger hunt day. Create effective new SOPs for electronic document management or improve existing ones. It's easy — when one knows how.

FDAnews has invited leading GXP (GCP/GLP/GMP) consultant, David Chesney, to help attendees get control of data. In 90 fast-paced minutes one will learn the basics of developing best practices and SOPs that turn inspection nightmares into routine management tasks. Here's just a taste of what attendees will discover:

  • The legal basis of FDA records access authority, including what FDA can't access
  • Types of documents commonly requested during inspections
  • Problems and pitfalls to avoid
  • The Top 10 questions to ask about the archival process
  • What to do when documents are not in the general archives
  • The perils of emails as GXP documentation — and how to avoid them
  • If source data is electronic, how to provide access to the regulatory authority
  • True copies versus originals — what is deemed acceptable under GXP regulations?
  • The impact of the shift to real time electronic review of documents during inspections

Don't go searching for the needle in a haystack on inspection day.

Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:
Organizing Data and Document Archives:
Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections
An FDAnews Webinar
Jan. 10, 20201:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/organizingdatadocarchives

Tuition:
$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/organizingdatadocarchives
By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE FDAnews

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - US-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Lambrecht erwägt juristisches Vorgehen gegen Zurich-Versicherung
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
Aktueller Marktbericht zu den Digitalewährungen Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co.
'Verstörende' E-Mails bringen Boeing unter Druck - Aktie tiefer
Ende gut, alles gut
737-Max-Debakel: 'Verstörende' E-Mails bringen Boeing unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;