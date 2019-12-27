FDAnews Announces -- Organizing Data and Document Archives: Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections Webinar, Jan. 10, 2020

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Organizing Data and Document Archives:

Finding a Needle in a Haystack for FDA Inspections

An FDAnews Webinar

Jan. 10, 2020 • 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

https://www.fdanews.com/organizingdatadocarchives

Six words not to utter on FDA inspection day:

'Now, where is that darn document?'

Paper documents unscanned. Naming conventions that don't make sense. Emails as GXP documentation. Poor communication with the vendors that generate the data. Non-functional (or non-existent) SOPs. Documents missing altogether. Yes, data retrieval is in a sorry state at far too many drug, device, biologics and diagnostics companies.

But the next inspection day need not become scavenger hunt day. Create effective new SOPs for electronic document management or improve existing ones. It's easy — when one knows how.

FDAnews has invited leading GXP (GCP/GLP/GMP) consultant, David Chesney, to help attendees get control of data. In 90 fast-paced minutes one will learn the basics of developing best practices and SOPs that turn inspection nightmares into routine management tasks. Here's just a taste of what attendees will discover:



The legal basis of FDA records access authority, including what FDA can't access

Types of documents commonly requested during inspections

Problems and pitfalls to avoid

The Top 10 questions to ask about the archival process

What to do when documents are not in the general archives

The perils of emails as GXP documentation — and how to avoid them

If source data is electronic, how to provide access to the regulatory authority

True copies versus originals — what is deemed acceptable under GXP regulations?

The impact of the shift to real time electronic review of documents during inspections

Don't go searching for the needle in a haystack on inspection day.

Interested in registering multiple sites?

Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally

to learn about our special multisite discount.

Webinar Details:

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: https://www.fdanews.com/organizingdatadocarchives

By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

