FDAnews Announces -- FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers Workshop Oct. 21-22, 2019 Bethesda, MD

FDA Data Integrity

For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers

An interactive workshop

Oct. 21-22, 2019

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Bethesda – Washington DC • Bethesda, MD





FDA gives simple instructions to its investigators: "If initial findings indicate the firm's electronic records may not be trustworthy and reliable, or when electronic recordkeeping systems inhibit meaningful FDA inspection, a more detailed evaluation may be warranted."

That's the polite way of saying this is when one can expect to receive a Form 483 or warning letter.

With increased scrutiny on data integrity, establishing internal competency and assessment programs is essential.

Join award-winning FDA compliance expert, author and Cerulean founder John Avellanet for the interactive workshop: Data Integrity for Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers. He is recognized globally for his business-savvy pragmatic advice and engaging speaking style.

During the 10 workshop sessions, attendees will:



Identify likely risks and select the most appropriate controls

Work to review audit trails and case study situations to determine the data integrity failures

Review case study validation tests to see if data integrity is actually being verified

See hundreds of questions and audit points to consider for your internal and supplier audits

Understand what departments need to be involved – who should take a leading role, how, and why

Draft a personal business case and plan for implementing a data integrity control framework at your company

After two days of 'total immersion' study, one will return to the office with increased understanding based on team exercises and case studies… informative, detailed explanations… and honest no-holds-barred discussions with John and fellow attendees.

Dates and Location

Oct. 21-22, 2019

Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Bethesda – Washington DC

8120 Wisconsin Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 652-2000







Tuition:







Easy Ways to Register:





