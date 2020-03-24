FDAnews Announces -- FDA CDS Software Regulation: The Latest Guidance on Clinical Decision Support Software Webinar, April 7, 2020

|
FDA CDS Software Regulation: The Latest Guidance on Clinical Decision Support Software Webinar, April 7, 2020
The Latest Guidance on Clinical Decision Support Software
The Latest Guidance on Clinical Decision Support Software
Tuesday April 7, 2020, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EDT
Is one's software regulated as a medical device?
Does it provide computerized alerts and reminders for providers and patients, documentation templates, diagnostic support or contextually relevant reference information? Then, the software might be regulated as a medical device.
Join FDAnews and legal expert Bradley Merrill Thompson for a comprehensive overview of the latest legal, regulatory and compliance nuances of FDA's guidance on clinical decision support (CDS) software:
●Master the legal, regulatory, and compliance nuances of the FDA's guidance
●Determine what types of CDS software functions do not meet the definition of a device as amended by the Cures Act
●Assess which types of software meet the definition of a device for which the FDA may not enforce compliance under device requirements
●Comprehend how the FDA intends to leverage the Software as a Medical Device: Possible Framework for Risk Categorization and Corresponding Considerations External Link Disclaimer (IMDRF Framework) in its risk-based approach to CDS regulation
Establish compliant best practices for CDS software by understanding the legal, regulatory and compliance nuances of the FDA's guidance.
