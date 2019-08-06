FDAnews Announces -- European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR): Strategic Planning for the Coming Critical Changes Webinar, August 20, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., August 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)

Strategic Planning for the Coming Critical Changes

**An FDAnews Webinar**

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 · 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

https://www.fdanews.com/eu-mdr

There is less than one year until the May 26, 2020 EU MDR deadline. And the transition is complicated:



Entire product portfolios will need reapproval

Information on when and how to report adverse events

Standards such as the ISO 13485:2016, changed once already, will change again to align with the new MDR

Turnaround time for incident reporting will drop from 30 to just 15 days

James Pink, a device expert with extensive EU experience, brings his expertise. Mark the calendar for July 31 and 90 minutes of total immersion into the forthcoming changes. Attendees will discover:

The new MDR classification system: how to apply it

New separate software rules and what they say

Stricter requirements for implantable devices

The consequences of delay: Sanctions one could face, markets one could lose

The new EU-MDR is a handful. It will change how business is done everywhere in the world. Click here to learn more or register.

Webinar Details:

