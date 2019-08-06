06.08.2019 06:00:00

FDAnews Announces -- European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR): Strategic Planning for the Coming Critical Changes Webinar, August 20, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., August 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- European Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
Strategic Planning for the Coming Critical Changes
**An FDAnews Webinar**
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 · 1:30 p.m.3:00 p.m. EDT
https://www.fdanews.com/eu-mdr

There is less than one year until the May 26, 2020 EU MDR deadline. And the transition is complicated:

  • Entire product portfolios will need reapproval
  • Information on when and how to report adverse events
  • Standards such as the ISO 13485:2016, changed once already, will change again to align with the new MDR
  • Turnaround time for incident reporting will drop from 30 to just 15 days

James Pink, a device expert with extensive EU experience, brings his expertise. Mark the calendar for July 31 and 90 minutes of total immersion into the forthcoming changes. Attendees will discover:

  • The new MDR classification system: how to apply it
  • New separate software rules and what they say
  • Stricter requirements for implantable devices
  • The consequences of delay: Sanctions one could face, markets one could lose

The new EU-MDR is a handful. It will change how business is done everywhere in the world. Click here to learn more or register.

Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally
to learn about our special multisite discount.

Tuition:
$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/eu-mdr
By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE FDAnews

