05.02.2020 06:00:00
FDAnews Announces -- Effective Auditing for Manufacturing Quality Webinar, Feb. 19, 2020
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Effective Auditing for Manufacturing Quality
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/effectauditmanu
When one conducts effective manufacturing audits, one can identify and correct issues before they impact operations. Run processes and the business smoothly.
Susan Schniepp has 40 years of high-level quality assurance experience in the pharmaceutical industry. She'll help attendees prepare, organize and streamline audit approaches so one can identify quality issues to establish a more robust operation that stands up to regulatory scrutiny.
Discover ways to identify quality issues before they negatively impact business:
- How to use a risk-based approach to audits
- Understand the importance of quality culture and regulatory requirements identifying quality culture
- Steps to take with the manufacturer when a quality issue is identified
- What are the best practices for documenting and tracking resolutions to identified issues
- How to work effectively with the manufacturer to implement quality risk management concepts
- What one must know about key regulations
Use risk-based approaches to manufacturing audits and one will identify and mitigate quality issues before they impact business operations.
Interested in registering multiple sites?
Call (888) 838-5578 in the U.S. or +1 (703) 538-7600 globally to learn about our special multisite discount.
Webinar Details:
Effective Auditing for Manufacturing Quality
An FDAnews Webinar
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, 1:30-3:00 p.m. EST
https://www.fdanews.com/effectauditmanu
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/effectauditmanu
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600
About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations
