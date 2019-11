FDAnews Announces -- Easily Own Your Safety Solution and Gain Control and Visibility, Sponsored by Veeva Systems Webinar, Dec. 5, 2019

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Easily Own Your Safety Solution and Gain Control and Visibility

Sponsored by Veeva Systems

**An FDAnews FREE Webinar**

Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT

http://info.fdanews.com/easily-own-your-safety-solution-and-gain-control-and-visibility

Hi Colleague,

Join us on Thursday, December 5 for a live webinar with Apellis Pharmaceuticals to learn how they evaluated pharmacovigilance systems and why they chose a modern solution that eliminates barriers and enables their organization to own their safety solution, with key focus areas including:

*Evaluation criteria including benefits and risks of a cloud application

*Simplifying operations with a unified pharmacovigilance solution

*Enabling a flexible operating model to easily support change in vendors or responsibilities

*Vision for enabling cross-functional safety processes

Don't miss the opportunity to learn how a comprehensive and validated cloud safety solution allows you to support your business needs with a single solution.

Webinar Details:

Easily Own Your Safety Solution and Gain Control and Visibility

Sponsored by Veeva Systems

**An FDAnews FREE Webinar**

Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 12:00-1:00 p.m. EDT

http://info.fdanews.com/easily-own-your-safety-solution-and-gain-control-and-visibility

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: http://info.fdanews.com/easily-own-your-safety-solution-and-gain-control-and-visibility

By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

SOURCE FDAnews