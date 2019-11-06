FDAnews Announces -- Early Bird Pricing Ends on Nov. 12, Building a World-Class Advertising and Promotion Review Program Dec. 10-11, 2019 Miami, FL

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building a World-Class Advertising and Promotion Review Program

Building a World-Class Advertising and Promotion Review Program

Current advertising and promotional materials may pass FDA muster today... but will they still do so a year-and-a half-from now?

As of June 24, 2021, all promotional filings (Form 2253s) of communication materials — as well as all mandatory submissions of promotional materials for subparts H and E approvals — must be filed via eCTD.

Many are going to need some help. Expert help.

two days of full learning with PhillyCooke Consulting, leading advisors on FDA ad-promo compliance for drug and device makers.

Workshop Takeaways:



Rx pricing claims in chaos: The administration threatens to mandate Rx prices in TV ads — then backs off — advertisers sue, PhRMA's ad policies are in flux and you are caught in the middle. We clear up the confusion and predict how it will all sort out

Understanding pre-approval communications: Don't get on the FDA's or SEC's radar screens before a product is even approved. Discover how to properly disclose information and remain in compliance

Determining readiness for eCTD implementation: We'll walk attendees through the three key steps one should take when adopting eCTD — (1) Update the procedures based on the final guidance, (2) review guidance provisions against existing standards and (3) resolve any discrepancies between the FDA's requested submission package and existing procedures.

Maximizing disease awareness communications: We will uncover strategies for attendees disease awareness communications. Be aware of the differences in the two stages of communications: pre-approval and post-approval

Today, advertising and marketing are competitive musts. Make sure to do it the right way.

Early bird pricing ends on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

