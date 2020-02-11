11.02.2020 06:00:00

FDAnews Announces -- Early Bird Pricing Ends on Feb. 18 for FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers Workshop March 17-18, 2020 - Philadelphia

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA Data Integrity
For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers
An interactive workshop presented by Cerulean Associates LLC and FDAnews
March 17-18, 2020
Doubletree Hotel Philadelphia Center City • Philadelphia, PAhttps://www.fdanews.com/fdadataintegrity

Early bird pricing for the FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers Workshop ends on Feb.18.

FDA gives simple instructions to its investigators: "If initial findings indicate the firm's electronic records may not be trustworthy and reliable, or when electronic recordkeeping systems inhibit meaningful FDA inspection, a more detailed evaluation may be warranted."

That's the polite way of saying this is when one can expect to receive a Form 483 or warning letter.

With increased scrutiny on data integrity, establishing internal competency and assessment programs is essential.

Join award-winning FDA compliance expert, author and Cerulean founder John Avellanet for the interactive workshop: Data Integrity for Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers. He is recognized globally for his business-savvy pragmatic advice and engaging speaking style.

During the 10 workshop sessions, attendees will:

  • Identify likely risks and select the most appropriate controls
  • Work to review audit trials and case study situations to determine the data integrity failures
  • Review case study validation tests to see if data integrity is actually being verified
  • See hundreds of questions and audit points to consider for internal and supplier audits
  • Understand what departments need to be involved – who should take a leading role, how, and why
  • Draft a personal business case and plan for implementing a data integrity control framework at ones company

After two days of 'total immersion' study, one will return to the office with increased understanding based on team exercises and case studies… informative, detailed explanations… and honest no-holds-barred discussions with John and fellow attendees.

Early bird pricing ends on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Conference Details:
FDA Data Integrity
For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers
An interactive workshop presented by Cerulean Associates LLC and FDAnews
March 17-18, 2020
Doubletree Hotel Philadelphia Center City • Philadelphia, PAhttps://www.fdanews.com/fdadataintegrity

Tuition:
Early Bird Pricing: $1,597 (available until Feb. 18, 2020)
Regular Pricing: $1,797 (after Feb. 18, 2020)
Significant team discounts are available.

Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/fdadataintegrity
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative,
and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE FDAnews

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10.02.20
Exodus der Großanleger aus dem Ölmarkt
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.02.20
US-Jobmotor läuft auf Hochtouren
10.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit physical Settlement
10.02.20
SMI verteidigt die 11.000er-Marke
06.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.10% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (63%) auf Danone SA, Daimler AG, Unilever NV
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erreicht in Alzheimer-Studie mit Gantenerumab Ziele nicht - Aktie gleicht Verluste teils aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Tesla-Aktie: Kursfeuerwerk elektrisiert und schockiert zugleich
Rohstoffe im Blick: Diese Chancen haben Anleger durch den E-Boom
Neuer CS-Chef Gottstein sieht Wachstum in Asien und Schwellenländern - Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Patente für Winklevoss-Zwillinge: Nutzbarkeit von Stablecoins soll verbessert werden
Deutsche Bank stärkt Kernkapital um mindestens 1 Milliarde Dollar - Aktie im Minus
DKSH-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: DKSH steigert Umsatz leicht und bezahlt mehr Dividende
Comet erzielt 2019 mit weniger Umsatz stabilen Gewinn - Aktie profitiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen steigen -- DAX im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt konnte zum Wochenstart einen leichten Zuwachs verzeichnen. Der deutsche Leitindex wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;