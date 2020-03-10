10.03.2020 05:00:00

FDAnews Announces -- 1 Week Until FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers Workshop March 17-18, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA Data Integrity
For Device and Pharma Firms and Their Suppliers
An interactive workshop presented by Cerulean Associates LLC and FDAnews
March 17-18, 2020
Doubletree Hotel Philadelphia Center City • Philadelphia, PA
https://www.fdanews.com/fdadataintegrity

FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers starts in one week.

The FDA hit four device firms in August for data integrity issues. They are increasingly scrutinizing pharma contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and contract research organization (CRO) data integrity control.

Currently, 35% of the FDA's pre-approval inspection manual for investigators focuses on data integrity. It's being factored into inspections of device firms' complaint records, final testing and design control specifications.

With this increased pressure on data integrity, establishing internal competency and assessment programs is essential.

Join an award-winning FDA compliance expert, author and Cerulean founder John Avellanet at Data Integrity for Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers interactive hands-on workshop:

  • Act as an FDA investigator to find the data integrity controls the FDA expects to see during an inspection
  • Review the data integrity controls that companies have in place for their suppliers and determine if a warning letter can be avoided
  • Recognize likely compliance risks in case studies and select the most appropriate controls for each situation
  • Identify three compelling reasons for your company to adopt data integrity controls
  • Determine if data integrity is being verified
  • Map sample data flows from cGCP and cGMP case studies
  • Write a communication about good data integrity practices to lower workload inefficiencies and encourage self-compliance
  • Outline a sample set of data integrity controls and auditing plans
  • Draft a business case and prioritized plan for implementing a data integrity control framework at your company

Return to one's office equipped to help oneself, the team and the entire company stay complaint.

Reminder: FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers starts in one week.

March 17-18, 2020
Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Center City
237 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.893.1600
Hotel Website: https://doubletree3.hilton.com/en/hotels/pennsylvania/doubletree-by-hilton-hotel-philadelphia-center-city-PHLBLDT/index.html
Room rate: $169 plus 16.37% tax
Reservation Cut-off: Feb. 16, 2020

Conference Details:
FDA Data Integrity
For Device and Pharma Firms and Their Suppliers
An interactive workshop presented by Cerulean Associates LLC and FDAnews
March 17-18, 2020
Doubletree Hotel Philadelphia Center City • Philadelphia, PA
https://www.fdanews.com/fdadataintegrity

Tuition:
Regular Pricing: $1,797
Significant team discounts are available.

Easy Ways to Register:
Online: https://www.fdanews.com/fdadataintegrity
By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About FDAnews:
FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.

 

SOURCE FDAnews

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.03.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Nachhaltige Chancen: Diversifiziert auf die Hydrogen-Specialisten setzen
09.03.20
Oil: Global Ramifications of Falling Prices
09.03.20
Schwarzer Montag am Ölmarkt
09.03.20
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV
09.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
06.03.20
SMI-Erholung bereits wieder beendet
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
06.03.20
Schroders: Sieben Gründe, warum London trotz Brexit erfolgreich sein wird
27.02.20
Schroders: Die versteckten Stars des europäischen Technologiesektors
mehr
Die Panik hat den Markt erreicht | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffett empfiehlt Anlegern eine Sache zu tun, bevor sie Aktien kaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Nach Handelsaussetzung: Wall Street kurz vor Ende des Bullenmarktes
Börsen im Korrekturmodus: So lange dauerten vergangene Abwärtsphasen
Apple-Aktie verliert in schwachem Markt: iPhone-Verkäufe brechen in China um mehr als die Hälfte ein
Ölpreise im freien Fall - Russland setzt Kauf von Fremdwährung aus
Neuer Cybercoin soll Systeme von Bitcoin und Ethereum verbinden
Kaufgelegenheiten? So schätzt Buffett den Einfluss des Coronavirus auf die Märkte ein
Deshalb kommt der Franken zu Euro und Dollar zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwarzer Montag: Wall Street geht tiefrot in den Feierabend -- SMI schliesst mit massivem Kursverlust -- DAX crasht -- Asiens Börsen letztlich auf Talfahrt
Anhaltende Corona-Sorgen sowie ein Ölpreis im freien Fall belasten das Geschehen an den Märkten: Der SMI startete mit tiefroten Vorzeichen in die neue Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex begab sich auf Talfahrt. Daneben waren auch die US-Börsen von grossem Verkaufsdruck geprägt. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost ging es am Montag ebenfalls steil bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;