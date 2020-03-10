FDAnews Announces -- 1 Week Until FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers Workshop March 17-18, 2020, Philadelphia, PA

FALLS CHURCH, Va., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FDA Data Integrity

For Device and Pharma Firms and Their Suppliers

March 17-18, 2020

Doubletree Hotel Philadelphia Center City • Philadelphia, PA

FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers

The FDA hit four device firms in August for data integrity issues. They are increasingly scrutinizing pharma contract manufacturing organization (CMO) and contract research organization (CRO) data integrity control.

Currently, 35% of the FDA's pre-approval inspection manual for investigators focuses on data integrity. It's being factored into inspections of device firms' complaint records, final testing and design control specifications.

With this increased pressure on data integrity, establishing internal competency and assessment programs is essential.

Join an award-winning FDA compliance expert, author and Cerulean founder John Avellanet at Data Integrity for Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers interactive hands-on workshop:



Act as an FDA investigator to find the data integrity controls the FDA expects to see during an inspection

Review the data integrity controls that companies have in place for their suppliers and determine if a warning letter can be avoided

Recognize likely compliance risks in case studies and select the most appropriate controls for each situation

Identify three compelling reasons for your company to adopt data integrity controls

Determine if data integrity is being verified

Map sample data flows from cGCP and cGMP case studies

Write a communication about good data integrity practices to lower workload inefficiencies and encourage self-compliance

Outline a sample set of data integrity controls and auditing plans

Draft a business case and prioritized plan for implementing a data integrity control framework at your company

Return to one's office equipped to help oneself, the team and the entire company stay complaint.

FDA Data Integrity: For Device and Pharma Firms, and Their Suppliers

March 17-18, 2020

Doubletree By Hilton Hotel Philadelphia Center City

237 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215.893.1600

Room rate: $169 plus 16.37% tax

Reservation Cut-off: Feb. 16, 2020

