25.03.2020

FDA Provides Emergency Use Authorization to PerkinElmer for COVID-19 Testing

WALTHAM, Mass., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Company's New Coronavirus RT-PCR test. Clinical laboratories certified under Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) can immediately begin using this kit to detect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. PerkinElmer's RT-PCR test is marketed as an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) device by meeting the requirements of the European In Vitro Diagnostic Directive (IVDD) and is available in over 30 countries worldwide.

"Despite the challenging environment, our employees have demonstrated unwavering commitment over the past two months to combat this global pandemic," said Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, PerkinElmer. "The breadth of PerkinElmer's total workflow solution puts us in a unique position to rapidly address the needs of our clinical diagnostics customers."

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, we deliver unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food and applied markets. We strategically partner with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Our dedicated team of about 13,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.9 billion in 2019, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

More information can be found on PerkinElmer's official website:

http://ir.perkinelmer.com/news-releases/news-release-details/fda-provides-emergency-use-authorization-perkinelmer-covid-19

SOURCE PerkinElmer, Inc.

