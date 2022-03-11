Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
FDA Orders Philips Respironics to Notify Patients Regarding the Recall of Certain Breathing Assistance Machines

SILVER SPRING, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a notification order to Philips Respironics requiring the company to notify patients and others of the company's June 14, 2021, recall of certain Philips Respironics ventilators, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP) machines, and the unreasonable risk of substantial harm to the public health posed by the degradation of the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam used in those products. The FDA has determined that this order is necessary to eliminate the unreasonable risk of harm posed by the recalled products, because the company's notification efforts to date have been inadequate.

"The FDA has heard the frustration expressed by patients and durable medical equipment suppliers who are unaware of the recall and have received insufficient information on their next steps regarding the recall process," said Jeff Shuren, M.D., J.D., director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "Taking this action today enables the FDA to mandate that Philips Respironics improve its communication about the recall and the serious risk posed by the foam used in the recalled products with patients and the public and to ensure that individuals who rely on these essential devices are receiving the important information they need from the company." 

The FDA is ordering Philips Respironics to notify all device users, durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers, distributors, retailers, and health care providers who prescribe the products about the recall and the health risks posed by the foam used in the recalled products. The order also directs Philips to maintain language to patients regarding the risk of using ozone cleaners on the recalled devices on their main webpage for the recall, and to provide instructions for device users to register their devices on the Philips website.

Along with these actions, the FDA recommends additional measures Philips can take to better communicate with the public regarding the recall. Specifically, the FDA recommends that Philips provide monthly updates to device users who register their devices on the Philips website that include information on expected time for replacement and current rate of replacement of recalled devices. The FDA also recommends that Philips provide detailed information to device users, DME suppliers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers on the replacement process.

In June 2021, Philips Respironics initiated a recall of certain ventilators, CPAP and BiPAP machines due to potential health risks related to PE-PUR sound abatement foam used in those devices. This particular foam may break down and can result in serious injury, which can be life-threatening, cause permanent impairment and/or require medical intervention to prevent permanent injury to users.

Since the initiation of the recall, the FDA has engaged with Philips on several fronts about the effectiveness of its communications with the public regarding the recall and the risks presented by the recalled products and has expressed concern that it is likely a significant portion of patients and consumers using the recalled products are unaware of the health risks presented by those products.

The FDA is issuing this order under section 518(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. Under this authority, the FDA may order a manufacturer to provide notification if the FDA determines that a device presents an "unreasonable risk of substantial harm to the public health" and such notification is necessary to "eliminate the unreasonable risk of such harm and no more practical means are available [under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act] to eliminate such risk." The FDA may order that adequate notification be provided to device users, health care providers who prescribe or use the device, and any other person who should receive notification to eliminate such risk.

The order directs Philips to provide the notification described in the order within 45 days of its issuance.

Additional Resources: 

# # # 

Media Contact: Shirley Simson, 202-597-4230 
Consumer InquiriesEmail, 888-INFO-FDA 

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products. 

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-orders-philips-respironics-to-notify-patients-regarding-the-recall-of-certain-breathing-assistance-machines-301500633.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

