FDA Maintains U.S. Enrollment Hold On Newron's Phase 3 ENIGMA-TRS 2 Schizophrenia Study

(RTTNews) - Newron Pharmaceuticals (NP5.DE, NWRN.SW) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has informed the company that a hold on the enrollment of new patients at U.S. sites participating in the Phase 3 ENIGMA-TRS 2 study of evenamide will remain in place.

The company said patient enrollment in the trial continues outside the United States and that it expects to receive written communication from the FDA outlining additional details regarding the decision, including any protocol modifications that may be required before the hold can be lifted.

Evenamide is an investigational therapy designed to modulate excessive glutamate release in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS), a population that often has limited treatment options despite the use of existing antipsychotic therapies.

In response to the continued U.S. enrollment restriction, Newron is expanding clinical trial sites and recruitment efforts for ENIGMA-TRS 2 across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Approximately 80 patients have entered the screening process to date. The study is expected to enroll at least 400 patients following the successful completion of a 42-day screening period.

ENIGMA-TRS 2 is currently being conducted in four countries and is designed as a 12-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy, tolerability and safety of evenamide at a dose of 15 mg twice daily compared with placebo.

Meanwhile, the company's larger Phase 3 study, ENIGMA-TRS 1, remains ongoing across 20 countries in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. The trial is evaluating evenamide at doses of 15 mg twice daily and 30 mg twice daily in patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia who meet international consensus criteria for the condition.

Newron expects ENIGMA-TRS 1 to enroll at least 600 patients by mid-October 2026. The study is designed to assess the efficacy, tolerability and safety of evenamide over a 52-week period, with the primary analysis focused on changes in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) scores after 12 weeks of treatment.

The company continues to advance both Phase 3 programs as it seeks to generate late-stage clinical data supporting evenamide as a potential new treatment option for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

The primary assessment of efficacy and safety of ENIGMA-TRS 1 will be performed 12 weeks after randomization to treatment. Following this initial period, the study will continue to be double-blind and placebo-controlled until the 26- and 52-week time points. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial will be the change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) scores at 12 weeks. Newron expects to announce results from the 12-week primary endpoint assessment in the first-quarter of 2027.

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