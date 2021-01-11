SMI 10’851 0.5%  SPI 13’448 0.2%  Dow 30’972 -0.4%  DAX 13’871 -1.3%  Euro 1.0820 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’607 -1.0%  Gold 1’840 -0.5%  Bitcoin 29’735 -12.4%  Dollar 0.8910 0.6%  Öl 55.2 -2.1% 

11.01.2021 15:45:00

FDA inks $49.9 million deal with SAS

CARY, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, the leader in advanced analytics, will extend a 40-year partnership with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand its capabilities in natural language processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities through the SAS® Viya® platform in support of the FDA's mission as an essential public health agency. Through a five-year, $49.9 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), SAS will support bold digital transformation efforts underway in the FDA.

SAS advanced analytics and AI will support the FDA’s bold digital transformation efforts.

The initial projects will be with the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), which helps to ensure that human drugs are safe and effective for their intended use. Through the SAS partnership, the FDA will:

  • Advance CDER's initiative to modernize drug regulatory programs.
  • Provide analytically driven drug manufacturing facility surveillance.
  • Better fulfill the center's mission through other key initiatives.

A longtime customer with a large and experienced SAS user community and many mission-critical SAS applications, the FDA will take advantage of the BPA to consolidate and expand its use of SAS utilizing the SAS Platform powered by SAS Viya, the company's flagship cloud-based AI and machine learning platform. SAS will embed analytics experts within the FDA to help manage and identify modernization opportunities, within CDER and other areas of the agency.

"We are in a new era of drug regulation," said SAS CEO Jim Goodnight. "By unleashing the power of SAS' most advanced technologies, we can work together to help the FDA find the perfect combination of speed, efficacy and safety when it comes to getting lifesaving drugs to Americans."

The BPA builds on decades of collaboration between the FDA, SAS and US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS uses SAS software extensively in several other agencies, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. SAS is used in numerous applications for disease surveillance, food and drug safety, combatting the opioid crisis, Medicare fraud and abuse, and other enterprise performance management initiatives throughout HHS.

About SAS
SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2021 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:
Trent Smith
Trent.Smith@sas.com  
919-531-4726
sas.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/SAS)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-inks-49-9-million-deal-with-sas-301205098.html

SOURCE SAS

