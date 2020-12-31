SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’410 0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0842 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’572 -0.3%  Gold 1’895 0.9%  Bitcoin 25’305 4.6%  Dollar 0.8815 -0.3%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 
31.12.2020 01:35:00

FDA In Brief: Certain Lots of Sportmix Pet Food Recalled for Potentially Fatal Levels of Aflatoxin

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following quote is attributed to Amber McCoig, D.V.M., M.P.H., deputy director of the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) Division of Compliance:  

"Although this pet food recall is still unfolding, we are sharing the facts we have so far because the levels of aflatoxin found in the recalled pet food are potentially fatal. We are working quickly on this developing situation and will continue to update the public as new information becomes available. This is in service of FDA's mission to protect human and animal health."

Additional Information: 

  • The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinary professionals about certain Sportmix pet food products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. that may contain potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin.
  • The FDA is aware of at least 28 deaths and eight illnesses in dogs that ate the recalled product.
  • This is an ongoing investigation. Case counts and the scope of this pending recall may expand as new information becomes available.
  • Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. At high levels, aflatoxin can cause illness and death in pets.
  • Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage) and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show any symptoms.
  • Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products listed in the FDA Advisory below and consult their veterinarian, especially if the pet is showing signs of illness. The pet owner should remove the food and make sure no other animals have access to the recalled product.
  • The FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect aflatoxin poisoning in their patients to report the cases through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners are also urged to report suspected cases to the FDA.

Additional Resources: 

  • For a full list of recalled products, see FDA Advisory: Certain Lots of Sportmix Pet Food Recalled for Potentially Fatal Levels of Aflatoxin
  • Guidance for Industry: Action Levels for Poisonous or Deleterious Substances in Human Food and Animal Feed
  • How to Report a Pet Food Complaint

Media Contact: Kim DiFonzo, 240-651-4191 
Consumer Inquiries: Email, 888-INFO-FDA 

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products. 

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-in-brief-certain-lots-of-sportmix-pet-food-recalled-for-potentially-fatal-levels-of-aflatoxin-301199548.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

