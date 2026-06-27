Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-2 shs Aktie 125596592 / US8703212055
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27.06.2026 18:10:40
FDA Declines To Approve Sobi's NASP To ?treat Uncontrolled Gout
(RTTNews) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY) on Friday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for NASP (nanoencapsulated sirolimus plus pegadricase) for the treatment of adult patients with uncontrolled gout.
The company said FDA seeks additional data related to chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) and contract manufacturing facilities, but raised no concerns about the clinical safety or efficacy of the product.
Sobi stated that it will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss the feedback, determine the appropriate steps toward resubmission and work with the contract manufacturing organisations to address the deficiencies.
NASP is a novel, investigational medicine designed to reduce serum uric acid (sUA) levels in people living with uncontrolled gout.
Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle
Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB Unsponsored American Depositary Receipt Repr 1-2 shs
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27.04.26
|Ausblick: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Un stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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13.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Un gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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04.02.26
|Ausblick: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Un informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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21.01.26