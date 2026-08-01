Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’346 -0.3%  SPI 20’161 -0.4%  Dow 52’485 0.5%  DAX 25’629 0.1%  Euro 0.9307 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’358 0.2%  Gold 4’043 -1.5%  Bitcoin 50’815 -2.6%  Dollar 0.8079 0.3%  Öl 90.1 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 31: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Selten offen: Peter Schiff bereut, nie in Bitcoin investiert zu haben
Tech abgehängt: Das sind Morningstars bevorzugte Sektoren
Aktien von Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly: Wie die Abnehmpille zum neuen Milliarden-Geschäft wird
Juli 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Suche...
ETF Sparplan

Novartis Aktie 567514 / US66987V1098

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.08.2026 16:12:30

FDA Approves Novartis' Pluvicto Combo For Metastatic Hormone-sensitive Prostate Cancer

Novartis
135.84 EUR -0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pluvicto (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) in combination with an androgen receptor pathway inhibitor for patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-positive metastatic androgen pathway modulation-naive/sensitive (mAPMN/S) prostate cancer, also known as metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

The approval is supported by results from the Phase III PSMAddition trial, which showed that Pluvicto reduced the risk of progression or death by 28 percent when added to standard of care compared to standard of care alone. In a subsequent updated analysis, the combination further reduced the risk of progression or death by 33 percent, with a positive overall survival trend favoring Pluvicto plus standard of care as data continue to mature ahead of the final OS analysis.

With this approval, Pluvicto can now be used across all stages of PSMA-positive metastatic prostate cancer, nearly doubling the eligible patient population.

Pluvicto remains the only PSMA-targeted therapy approved across metastatic prostate cancer. Novartis is also investigating its potential in oligometastatic prostate cancer.

NVS closed Friday's regular trading at $156.15 down $2.29 or 1.45%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

Weiterlesen!