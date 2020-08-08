08.08.2020 01:16:00

FDA Approves New Opioid for Intravenous Use in Hospitals, Other Controlled Clinical Settings

SILVER SPRING, Md., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Olinvyk (oliceridine), an opioid agonist for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults, where the pain is severe enough to require an intravenous opioid and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.

Olinvyk is indicated for short-term intravenous use in hospitals or other controlled clinical settings, such as during inpatient and outpatient procedures. It is not indicated for at-home use.

"Addressing the opioid crisis remains a top priority for the FDA. We will continue to do everything we can to reduce the number of Americans who are addicted to opioids and cut the rate of new addiction through a number of cross-agency initiatives," said Douglas Throckmorton M.D., deputy director for regulatory programs in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Importantly, the FDA will only approve new drug applications, including those for opioid medications, following a rigorous review to evaluate the risks and benefits and ultimate determination that the data support safety and effectiveness. Of note, this particular medication is only indicated for use in a controlled clinical setting, meaning under medical supervision and not for use in a take-home prescription."

A total of 1,535 patients with moderate to severe acute pain were treated with Olinvyk in controlled and open-label trials. Its safety and efficacy were established by comparing Olinvyk to placebo in randomized, controlled studies of patients who had undergone bunion surgery or abdominal surgery. Patients administered Olinvyk reported decreased pain compared to placebo at the approved doses.

The safety profile of Olinvyk is similar to other opioids. As with other opioids, the most common side effects of Olinvyk are nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache and constipation. Olinvyk should not be given to patients with significant respiratory depression; acute or severe bronchial asthma in an unmonitored setting or in the absence of resuscitative equipment; known or suspected gastrointestinal obstruction; or known hypersensitivity to the drug. Prolonged use of opioid analgesics during pregnancy can result in neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome.

Olinvyk carries a boxed warning about addiction, abuse and misuse; life-threatening respiratory depression; neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome; and risks from concomitant use with benzodiazepines or other central nervous system depressants. Unlike other opioids for intravenous administration, Olinvyk has a maximum recommended daily dose limit of 27 milligrams.

The FDA granted approval of Olinvyk to Trevena, Inc.

Additional Resources:

  • FDA: Opioid Medications

Media Contact: Nathan Arnold, 301-796-6248
Consumer Inquiries: Email or 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation's food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) logo (PRNewsfoto/FDA)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-approves-new-opioid-for-intravenous-use-in-hospitals-other-controlled-clinical-settings-301108621.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
