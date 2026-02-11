Merck Aktie 10683053 / US58933Y1055
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
11.02.2026 13:33:47
FDA Approves Merck's Keytruda And Keytruda Qlx For Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Keytruda and Keytruda Qlx, a subcutaneous formulation of Keytruda, in combination with paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adults with PD-L1 positive platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one or two prior systemic therapies.
The approvals are based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B96 trial. The study showed that Keytruda plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, significantly improved progression-free survival, reducing the risk of disease progression or death by 28% compared with placebo plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab.
In the same patient population, the Keytruda regimen also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival, reducing the risk of death by 24% versus the comparator treatment.
The immunotherapy drug Keytruda is approved to treat multiple types of cancer, including melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell cancer, and classical Hodgkin lymphoma, among others.
Nachrichten zu Merck Co.
|
10.02.26
|Merck Aktie News: Merck am Abend nahe Vortagesschluss (finanzen.ch)
|
10.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones steigt am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
10.02.26
|Merck Aktie News: Merck verbilligt sich am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
09.02.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beendet den Montagshandel im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
09.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
09.02.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones am Montagmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
09.02.26
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
05.02.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verliert letztendlich (finanzen.ch)