Pfizer Aktie 962004 / US7170811035
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
11.07.2026 07:21:19
FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA + Padcev Regimens For Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph), the company's anti-PD-1 therapies, each in combination with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv). These regimens are now authorized as neoadjuvant treatment before cystectomy and continued as adjuvant treatment afterward for adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
The approvals mark the first and only PD-1 inhibitor plus antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) regimens approved for adults with MIBC, regardless of cisplatin eligibility. They are based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 trial (EV-304), conducted in collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas, which enrolled 808 patients.
In addition, the approvals expand the previously authorized indication based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 trial (EV-303). That earlier approval covered KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, each in combination with Padcev, as treatment before and after surgery for adult patients with MIBC who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.
MRK closed Friday's regular trading at $123.54 down $1.53 or 1.22%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
|
07.07.26
|S&P 500-Wert Pfizer-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Pfizer von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
30.06.26