Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’235 0.1%  SPI 20’023 0.1%  Dow 52’637 0.3%  DAX 25’067 -0.2%  Euro 0.9238 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’270 -0.2%  Gold 4’111 -0.3%  Bitcoin 51’700 1.3%  Dollar 0.8084 0.2%  Öl 75.3 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278BACHEM117649372
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA vor Apple und Microsoft: Die erfolgreichsten US-Aktien der vergangenen zehn Jahre
Physische oder Swap-ETFs? Diese Entscheidung kann Rendite kosten
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Das ist der beste Ratschlag, den Warren Buffett je bekommen hat
AMD-Aktie oder Marvell-Aktie: Wer erreicht zuerst die Billionen-Dollar-Bewertung?
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Pfizer Aktie 962004 / US7170811035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.07.2026 07:21:19

FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA + Padcev Regimens For Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Pfizer
19.58 CHF 0.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph), the company's anti-PD-1 therapies, each in combination with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv). These regimens are now authorized as neoadjuvant treatment before cystectomy and continued as adjuvant treatment afterward for adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

The approvals mark the first and only PD-1 inhibitor plus antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) regimens approved for adults with MIBC, regardless of cisplatin eligibility. They are based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-B15 trial (EV-304), conducted in collaboration with Pfizer and Astellas, which enrolled 808 patients.

In addition, the approvals expand the previously authorized indication based on the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-905 trial (EV-303). That earlier approval covered KEYTRUDA and KEYTRUDA QLEX, each in combination with Padcev, as treatment before and after surgery for adult patients with MIBC who are ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy.

MRK closed Friday's regular trading at $123.54 down $1.53 or 1.22%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!