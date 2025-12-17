Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’057 0.2%  SPI 17’920 0.0%  Dow 48’114 -0.6%  DAX 24’077 -0.6%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.6%  Gold 4’302 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’788 1.5%  Dollar 0.7951 -0.1%  Öl 58.8 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Helvetia Baloise46664220Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Givaudan1064593
Top News
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Suche...
eToro entdecken

GlaxoSmithKline Aktie 334234 / US37733W1053

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.12.2025 04:24:29

FDA Approves GSK's Exdensur For Severe Eosinophilic Asthma In Patients 12 And Older

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration approved Exdensur (depemokimab-ulaa) as an add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma characterised by an eosinophilic phenotype in adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.

The company noted that Exdensur is the first and only ultra-long-acting biologic with twice-yearly dosing approved for patients with severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype.

Depemokimab recently received a positive CHMP opinion in Europe, with an approval decision expected in the first quarter of 2026. Regulatory submissions are also under review across the globe, including in China and Japan.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) (ADRS)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten