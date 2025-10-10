Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.10.2025 03:38:11

FDA Approves Celltrion's EYDENZELT, Biosimilar To EYLEA, For Multiple Retinal Conditions

(RTTNews) - Celltrion Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved EYDENZELT (aflibercept-boav), biosimilar referencing EYLEA (aflibercept), for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

"Advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of irreversible blindness and visual impairment in the world and nearly 20 million people in the U.S. are living with some form of age-related macular degeneration," said Dr. David M. Brown, Director, Retina Consultants of Texas Research Centers, Co-chair, Medical Leadership Board Retina Consultants of America.

EYDENZELT is Celltrion's first FDA-approved biologic product in ophthalmology. EYDENZELT was also approved by the European Commission (EC) in February 2025.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

