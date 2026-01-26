Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.01.2026 02:58:23

FDA Accepts Tasly's Device Master File, Setting First Quality Control Standard For MSCs

(RTTNews) - Tasly announced that, in a landmark move for the cell therapy industry, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted a Device Master File (DMF) describing the first dedicated quality control standard for Mesenchymal Stromal Cells (MSCs). The FDA's Master File acknowledgement letter, issued on January 9, 2026, incorporates the Tasly 3P Characterization of MSCs Assay (MF 32345) into its regulatory framework. This milestone provides long-sought guidance to ensure the consistent, safe, and effective clinical use of MSCs.

Historically misclassified as stem cells, MSCs have been linked to variable clinical outcomes due to the absence of specific quality benchmarks. The newly recognized "3P" assay addresses this challenge by evaluating three core attributes: Property (cell identity), Purity (freedom from contaminants), and Potency (functional activity). By focusing on these attributes, the assay ensures that therapeutic MSC products are accurately defined, free of heterogeneous cell populations, and biologically potent, Tasly said.

According to the company, the introduction of the Tasly 3P assay marks a pivotal shift toward standardized characterization of MSCs. It mitigates historical risks such as tumor formation and therapeutic inconsistency, while empowering clinicians and patients to verify cell quality before treatment. As the first FDA-recognized protocol of its kind, the assay sets a new benchmark for the field and accelerates the transition in regenerative medicine from a stem-cell-centric model to a stromal cell-focused paradigm.

On Monday, Tasly Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (600535.SS) traded at CNY 15.23 in Shanghai as of 9:39 AM GMT+8, down 0.02 yuan or 0.13%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
