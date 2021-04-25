 FD7 Ventures Increases Investment in BitcoinBlack, a Bitcoin Credit Card Available Worldwide | 25.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’187 -0.3%  SPI 14’418 -0.1%  Dow 34’043 0.7%  DAX 15’280 -0.3%  Euro 1.1053 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’013 0.0%  Gold 1’778 -0.3%  Bitcoin 46’153 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9138 -0.4%  Öl 66.0 0.4% 

25.04.2021 21:19:00

FD7 Ventures Increases Investment in BitcoinBlack, a Bitcoin Credit Card Available Worldwide

TORONTO, April 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FD7 Ventures, a global cryptocurrency investment fund, announced they have increased their investment in BitcoinBlack, raising their holdings from 33% to 66% Class A voting common shares in the company.

The new undisclosed funding amount will help with the global expansion of BitcoinBlack, which bills itself as "The World's Most Exclusive Metal Black Card." The cryptocurrency credit card company will be delivering their inaugural batch of all metal black credit cards to the first 1000 customers on June 15, 2021.

"Our customers will be able to spend their Bitcoin worldwide wherever VISA is accepted and our cardholders will also be eligible for many VIP perks like access to exclusive private jet, luxury car and hotel deals, along with admission to special invite-only crypto events," said BitcoinBlack Chief Operating Officer Phil Payjack.

FD7 Managing Partner, Prakash Chand, who has been a Bitcoin investor since 2011, commented on the new investment, saying, "We have doubled down on BitcoinBlack because of their ability to now offer this card to customers outside of just Canada. It gives anyone in the world the ability to use Bitcoin as a means to make purchases in a format that they are already familiar with."

Over the last few years, metal credit cards have emerged as a symbol of prestige signifying luxury and VIP status. BitcoinBlack is the world's first VIP-level Bitcoin credit card.

The exclusive metal black credit card will connect to BitcoinBlack's Wallet which will be made available for download to all cardholders.

Anyone interested in the limited release BitcoinBlack card can apply on the company's website, bitcoinblackcreditcard.com.

To learn more about FD7 Ventures and their holdings, visit their website at fd7.ventures.

Press Contact:
Mark Holland
Toll-Free: 1-888-437-5217
clientrelations@fd7.ventures

Related Images

bitcoinblack-credit-card.jpg
BitcoinBlack Credit Card

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fd7-ventures-increases-investment-in-bitcoinblack-a-bitcoin-credit-card-available-worldwide-301276389.html

SOURCE FD7 Ventures Ltd.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
23.04.21 Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Ölkonzerne in CHF
23.04.21 Marktüberblick: SAP setzt Rally fort
23.04.21 Anleger schalten Gang zurück
23.04.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neue Abwärtsbewegung? / EUR/USD – Abprall am 50er-EMA im Wochenchart
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Buffett-Investments 2021: Diese Branchen machen mehr als 80 Prozent des Buffett-Portfolios aus
Dogecoin-Hype ungebrochen: Hundecoin nun in Top 10 der grössten Kryptowährungen
So könnte sich Bidens geplante Steuererhöhung auf den Bitcoin-Kurs auswirken
Experte positiv gestimmt: Der Goldpreis kann 2021 wieder auf 2'000 US-Dollar pro Unze steigen
KW 16: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Italienischer Rüstungskonzern Leonardo steigt bei HENSOLDT ein
Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Jim Cramer wird vorsichtig und zieht Geld aus seiner Stiftung ab - Diese Faktoren beunruhigen ihn
Freiheiten für Geimpfte - EU-Behörde gibt Entwarnung für Astrazeneca

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit