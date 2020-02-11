FCTI and Pin4 Announce Availability of Mastercard Cash Pick-Up™ at Over 8,000 Retail ATM Locations Nationwide

LOS ANGELES and CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FCTI and Pin4 are pleased to announce the availability of Mastercard Cash Pick-Up to FCTI ATMs in over 8,000 7-Eleven stores.

"FCTI is always on the lookout for opportunities that will boost convenience for our ATM users and increase exposure for our valued retail partners," said Robel Gugsa, CEO for FCTI. "The Mastercard Cash Pick-Up program meets both of those needs. We are happy to add it to our portfolio of ATM solutions."

Mastercard Cash Pick-Up is the first service in the US that safely delivers real-time cash access to both banked and un-banked consumers at enabled ATMs without the use of a debit or credit card. The solution supports many types of mobile cash transactions, including person-to-person (P2P) transfers, promotions and rewards fulfillment, emergency cash, consumer loan payouts, digital account withdrawals, and more.

"We are thrilled to have FCTI as our network partner to continue the expansion of the Mastercard Cash Pick-Up solution," said Richard Witkowski, CEO for Pin4. "By enabling over 8,000 retail locations, we will have a strong network of ATMs able to offer mobile cash access. This expansion of our network gives our mobile cash recipients convenient and easy connection to their funds."

"The cash disbursements market is an incredibly competitive marketplace," said Paul Dwyer, CEO for Viamericas, a leader in the P2P money remittance business. "Mastercard Cash Pick-Up provides a value-added service, supports our un/underbanked customers, and is a game-changer in the money remittance marketplace. This expansion of the service throughout the US will provide a much-needed access point for P2P payments nationwide."

To find out more about Mastercard Cash Pick-Up at FCTI ATMs, visit https://www.fcti.com/contact-us/ For information about how your business can become a Mastercard Cash Pick-Up partner, visit http://pin4.com/.

SOURCE FCTI, Inc.