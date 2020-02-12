+++ Höchststände bei SMI, NASDAQ, DAX, etc. - jetzt in Indizes investieren! +++ -w-
FCL welcomes special mediator, real bargaining

SASKATOON, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is pleased with Premier Moe's appointment of Vince Ready as the special mediator for bargaining on the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) collective agreement with Unifor 594.

Since the Premier's first offer of a special mediator, we have welcomed this appointment and the opportunity to have productive bargaining. We look forward to meaningful discussions with Mr. Ready that lead to a long-term, sustainable agreement that works for both parties.

In the interim, FCL will not be bargaining in the media or making further statements on bargaining. We will leave these discussions for the special mediator and bargaining table.

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs.  

