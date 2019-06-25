25.06.2019 20:03:00

FCB Breaks Its All-Time Record in Cannes, Earning 51 Lions

CANNES, France, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a grand total of 51 Lions – four Grand Prix, 18 Gold, 12 Silver, 16 Bronze and its first-ever coveted Titanium Grand Prix, FCB garnered more accolades than in its 146-year history at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Included in these honors are FCB Inferno outperforming other UK agencies with the most Gold trophies won, FCB Ulka notching India's only Gold Lion at this year's Festival and FCB/SIX achieving Grand Prix glory! FCB New York's "Whopper Detour" campaign for Burger King had a monumental performance and was hailed by Cannes Lions as the inaugural "Creative Brand of the Year."

FCB's success is an overwhelming testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle's creative vision and mandate, which has been expertly infused into the trailblazing creative work of each of the network's more than 120 offices in 80 countries worldwide. FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray's dedication to building and maintaining its diverse talent pool has elevated FCB by fostering a uniquely inclusive environment where talent is valued above all else.

"At FCB, we believe the best brands are Never Finished stories. Award shows are important measurements of progress, but are not the destination," Credle said. "Our focus is to create work that moves those stories forward, work that improves clients' business outcomes, work that matters to people outside the industry and work that improves this industry. Across the board, that is the kind of work I saw honored at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. As an industry, we proved this year that creativity is an economic multiplier for businesses. Marketing is not an expense, it is an investment. And when you invest in creativity, it pays off enormously. Viva la advertising!"

FCB's dedication to innovation was on full display throughout the week. The network presented a variety of groundbreaking panels and conversations, including:

  • Gender Dynamics and Equality in Advertising: A Conversation Hosted by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, featuring FCB Global Chief Strategy Officer Vita Harris, P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Chief Executive Officer Madeline Di Nonno to discuss the current state of advertising — the bright spots, the gaps and, how encouraging more balanced representations can benefit businesses, consumers and communities.
  • The Out Leadership + FCB Research Briefing: An examination of our joint research project to uncover American workers' attitudes toward LGBT+ inclusion at work, state by state.
  • A Discussion on Race: Where We Are Now on the FCB Boat, featuring actress Gabrielle Union, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, FCB Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine and New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones.
  • Out and Proud: The Business of LGBT+ Inclusive Creativity, featuring FCB Global Chief Communications Officer Brandon Cooke, Creative Equals Founder & Chief Executive Officer Ali Hanan, Google Creative Lab Leader Tea Uglow, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, Out Leadership Founder & Principal Todd Sears and Posture Founder Winter Mendelson.
  • The Future of Human Movement & Creativity with Waze + FCB, discussing human movement and the creative potential it holds, led by FCB Chief Innovation Officer Kris Hoet, featuring Waze Head of Product Rapha Cohen and Waze Head of Agency Development Dan Brough.
  • Inspiration Session: Spot the Imposter with Vox Media + FCB, how finding multifaceted talent is the key to amazing work, featuring FCB Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine, Vox Creative Executive Creative Director Heather Pieske and Vox Media Content & Commerce Senior Vice President Armando Turco.  
  • The #MeToo 2.0 Briefing with the movement's founder Tarana Burke, FCB West Chief Executive Officer Joe Oh and FCB/SIX President Andrea Cook.

"It has been a breakout Cannes for FCB, and being recognized as one of the top three global networks there has been both humbling and inspiring for our network," said Murray. "Whilst it is our passion and mission to continue making bold creative for our clients, what I am proudest of when I think of our network is the mindset of our people: Our people profoundly believe in better. We enjoy what we achieve with our clients, but are Never Finished; always looking for what is the next groundbreaking work we can do together."

Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB's 2019 Cannes Lions accolades:

Cannes Lions — Titanium

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Titanium
Grand Prix

 

FCB NEW YORK

 

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Titanium

 

Cannes Lions — Sustainable Development Goals

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

FCB ULKA

 

THE OPEN DOOR PROJECT

 

THE MILLENNIUM
SCHOOL

 

Sustainable Development

Goals — Quality Education

Silver Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Sustainable Development

Goals — Quality Education

Cannes Lions — Brand Experience & Activation

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

 

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Brand Experience &
Activation — Use of Mobile

Silver Lion

 

FCB CHICAGO

 

THE GUN VIOLENCE
HISTORY BOOK

 

ILLINOIS
COUNCIL
AGAINST
HANDGUN
VIOLENCE

Brand Experience &
Activation — Not-
for-profit / Charity /
Government

Silver Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

 

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

 

BURGER KING

 

Brand Experience &
Activation — Retail
Promotions &
Competitions

Bronze Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

 

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

 

BURGER KING

 

Brand Experience &
Activation — Use of
Mobile

Bronze Lion

FCB ULKA

THE OPEN DOOR
PROJECT

THE MILLENNIUM SCHOOL

Brand Experience &
Activation — Local
Brand

Cannes Lions — Creative eCommerce

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Silver Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

 

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

 

BURGER KING

 

Creative
eCommerce —
Retail Promotions &
In-store Integration

Bronze Lion

FCB INFERNO

PAY IT FORWARD

THE BIG ISSUE

 

Creative eCommerce — 
Not-for-profit / Charity /
Government

Cannes Lions — Innovation

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Grand Prix

 

AREA 23, AN
FCB HEALTH
NETWORK
COMPANY

SEE SOUND

 

WAVIO

 

Innovation — Early
Stage Technology

Cannes Lions — Mobile

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Grand Prix

 

FCB NEW YORK

 

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

 

BURGER KING

 

Mobile — Activation
by Location

Gold Lion

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

 

BURGER KING

 

Mobile — Excellence in Mobile
Campaign & Messaging

Gold Lion

 

AREA 23, AN
FCB HEALTH
NETWORK
COMPANY

 

SEE SOUND

 

WAVIO

 

Mobile — Networked / Connected
Devices / Wearable Technology

Gold Lion

FCB INFERNO

 

PAY IT FORWARD

THE BIG ISSUE

 

Mobile — Social Purpose

Gold Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

 

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Mobile — Social Purpose

Silver Lion

 

AREA 23, AN
FCB HEALTH
NETWORK
COMPANY

SEE SOUND

 

WAVIO

 

Mobile — Innovative Use
of Technology

 

Silver Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

 

PAY IT FORWARD

 

THE BIG ISSUE

 

Mobile — Mobile Payment Solutions

Bronze Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

 

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Mobile — Utility Apps

Bronze Lion

 

FCB/SIX 

GO BACK TO AFRICA

BLACK & ABROAD

 

Mobile — Targeted Communication

Cannes Lions — Direct

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Grand Prix

 

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Direct — Retail

 

Gold Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Direct — Challenger Brand

Gold Lion

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Direct — Use of Mobile

Silver Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Direct — Data-driven
Targeting

Cannes Lions  — Social & Influencer

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Bronze Lion

 

FCB/SIX

 

GO BACK TO AFRICA

 

BLACK & ABROAD

 

Social Influencer —
Audience Targeting /
Engagement Strategies

Cannes Lions — Creative Data

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Grand Prix

 

FCB/SIX

 

GO BACK TO AFRICA

BLACK & ABROAD

Creative Data — Social Data
& Insight

Bronze Lion

 

AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
NETWORK COMPANY

SEE SOUND

 

WAVIO

 

Creative Data — Creative Data
Collection & Research

Bronze Lion

 

HAPPINESS BRUSSELS

 

BLINDMETERS

 

OVK / PEVR (PARENTS OF
ROAD VICTIMS)

Creative Data — Data
Visualization

 

Cannes Lion — Creative Strategy

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

FCB CANADA

 

ENDANGERED
SYNDROME

 

CANADIAN DOWN
SYNDROME SOCIETY

Creative Strategy — Long-term Strategy

 

Cannes Lions — Media

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Media — Use of Mobile

Gold Lion

 

FCB NEW YORK

THE WHOPPER
DETOUR

BURGER KING

 

Media — Retail

 

Silver Lion

 

FCB/SIX

 

GO BACK TO AFRICA

 

BLACK & ABROAD

 

Media — Social
Behavior &
Cultural Insight

Bronze Lion

 

FCB NEW ZEALAND

 

UNDERCOVER
CROSSWORDS

 

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL
DEVELOPMENT /
OFFICE FOR SENIORS

Media — Use of

Print / Outdoor

 

Cannes Lions — Digital Craft

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

FCB INFERNO

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Digital Craft — UX & Journey Design

Silver Lion

 

HAPPINESS BRUSSELS

 

BLINDMETERS

 

OVK / PEVR (PARENTS
OF ROAD VICTIMS)

Digital Craft — Data Visualization

 

Bronze Lion

 

FCB CHICAGO

 

MOST DANGEROUS STREET

 

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Digital Craft — Data Storytelling

 

Bronze Lion

 

FCB BRASIL

 

TRENDING BOTICS

CONGRESSO EM FOCO

Digital Craft —  Data Storytelling

Cannes Lions — Industry Craft

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

FCB CHICAGO

 

THE GUN VIOLENCE
HISTORY BOOK

 

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Industry Craft — Print &
Publishing

 

Silver Lion

 

FCB CHICAGO

 

THE GUN VIOLENCE
HISTORY BOOK

 

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Industry Craft — Brand
& Communications Design

 

Bronze Lion

FCB CHICAGO

CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY
CAMPAIGN: FRANKENSTEIN, WONDERFUL
WIZARD OF OZ, THE JUNGLE BOOK,
SCARLET LETTER, MAN IN THE IRON MASK

CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

Industry Craft — Outdoor

 

 Cannes Lions — Design

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

FCB CHICAGO

THE GUN VIOLENCE
HISTORY BOOK

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Design — Books

 

Gold Lion

 

FCB CHICAGO

 

MOST DANGEROUS STREET

 

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Design — Data
Visualization

 

Silver Lion

 

FCB CHICAGO

 

THE GUN VIOLENCE
HISTORY BOOK

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Design — Promotional
Item Design

 

Bronze Lion

 

HAPPINESS BRUSSELS

 

BLINDMETERS

 

OVK / PEVR (PARENTS OF
ROAD VICTIMS)

Design — Data Visualisation

 

Bronze Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

 

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Design — Infant Products, Toys
& Educational Products

Cannes Lions — Print & Publishing

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

FCB CHICAGO

 

THE GUN VIOLENCE
HISTORY BOOK

 

ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
HANDGUN VIOLENCE

Print & Publishing — Publications
for Good for Charity / Not-for-profit

Bronze Lion

 

FCB&FIRE MADRID

 

AN UNREPEATABLE
PHOTOGRAPH?

 

TRAPA CHOCOLATES

 

Print & Publishing — Innovative
Use of Print

Cannes Lions — Health & Wellness

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

FCB INFERNO

 

STORYSIGN

 

HUAWEI

 

Health & Wellness — Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions — Pharma

Award

Office

Campaign Title

Client/Brand

Category/Media

Gold Lion

 

AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
NETWORK COMPANY

ONE WORD

 

THE LEARNING CORP

 

Pharma — Regulated:
Healthcare Professional

 

Silver Lion

 

AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
NETWORK COMPANY

GET UP ALARM CLOCK

 

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

 

Pharma — Regulated

 

Bronze Lion

 

AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
NETWORK COMPANY

ONE WORD

 

THE LEARNING CORP

 

Pharma — Regulated:
Healthcare Professional

 

About FCB Global
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcb-breaks-its-all-time-record-in-cannes-earning-51-lions-300874645.html

SOURCE FCB

