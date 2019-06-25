|
FCB Breaks Its All-Time Record in Cannes, Earning 51 Lions
CANNES, France, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a grand total of 51 Lions – four Grand Prix, 18 Gold, 12 Silver, 16 Bronze and its first-ever coveted Titanium Grand Prix, FCB garnered more accolades than in its 146-year history at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Included in these honors are FCB Inferno outperforming other UK agencies with the most Gold trophies won, FCB Ulka notching India's only Gold Lion at this year's Festival and FCB/SIX achieving Grand Prix glory! FCB New York's "Whopper Detour" campaign for Burger King had a monumental performance and was hailed by Cannes Lions as the inaugural "Creative Brand of the Year."
FCB's success is an overwhelming testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle's creative vision and mandate, which has been expertly infused into the trailblazing creative work of each of the network's more than 120 offices in 80 countries worldwide. FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray's dedication to building and maintaining its diverse talent pool has elevated FCB by fostering a uniquely inclusive environment where talent is valued above all else.
"At FCB, we believe the best brands are Never Finished stories. Award shows are important measurements of progress, but are not the destination," Credle said. "Our focus is to create work that moves those stories forward, work that improves clients' business outcomes, work that matters to people outside the industry and work that improves this industry. Across the board, that is the kind of work I saw honored at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. As an industry, we proved this year that creativity is an economic multiplier for businesses. Marketing is not an expense, it is an investment. And when you invest in creativity, it pays off enormously. Viva la advertising!"
FCB's dedication to innovation was on full display throughout the week. The network presented a variety of groundbreaking panels and conversations, including:
- Gender Dynamics and Equality in Advertising: A Conversation Hosted by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, featuring FCB Global Chief Strategy Officer Vita Harris, P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Chief Executive Officer Madeline Di Nonno to discuss the current state of advertising — the bright spots, the gaps and, how encouraging more balanced representations can benefit businesses, consumers and communities.
- The Out Leadership + FCB Research Briefing: An examination of our joint research project to uncover American workers' attitudes toward LGBT+ inclusion at work, state by state.
- A Discussion on Race: Where We Are Now on the FCB Boat, featuring actress Gabrielle Union, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, FCB Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine and New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones.
- Out and Proud: The Business of LGBT+ Inclusive Creativity, featuring FCB Global Chief Communications Officer Brandon Cooke, Creative Equals Founder & Chief Executive Officer Ali Hanan, Google Creative Lab Leader Tea Uglow, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, Out Leadership Founder & Principal Todd Sears and Posture Founder Winter Mendelson.
- The Future of Human Movement & Creativity with Waze + FCB, discussing human movement and the creative potential it holds, led by FCB Chief Innovation Officer Kris Hoet, featuring Waze Head of Product Rapha Cohen and Waze Head of Agency Development Dan Brough.
- Inspiration Session: Spot the Imposter with Vox Media + FCB, how finding multifaceted talent is the key to amazing work, featuring FCB Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine, Vox Creative Executive Creative Director Heather Pieske and Vox Media Content & Commerce Senior Vice President Armando Turco.
- The #MeToo 2.0 Briefing with the movement's founder Tarana Burke, FCB West Chief Executive Officer Joe Oh and FCB/SIX President Andrea Cook.
"It has been a breakout Cannes for FCB, and being recognized as one of the top three global networks there has been both humbling and inspiring for our network," said Murray. "Whilst it is our passion and mission to continue making bold creative for our clients, what I am proudest of when I think of our network is the mindset of our people: Our people profoundly believe in better. We enjoy what we achieve with our clients, but are Never Finished; always looking for what is the next groundbreaking work we can do together."
Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB's 2019 Cannes Lions accolades:
Cannes Lions — Titanium
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Titanium
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Titanium
Cannes Lions — Sustainable Development Goals
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB ULKA
THE OPEN DOOR PROJECT
THE MILLENNIUM
Sustainable Development
Goals — Quality Education
Silver Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Sustainable Development
Goals — Quality Education
Cannes Lions — Brand Experience & Activation
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Brand Experience &
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
THE GUN VIOLENCE
ILLINOIS
Brand Experience &
Silver Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Brand Experience &
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Brand Experience &
Bronze Lion
FCB ULKA
THE OPEN DOOR
THE MILLENNIUM SCHOOL
Brand Experience &
Cannes Lions — Creative eCommerce
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Silver Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Creative
Bronze Lion
FCB INFERNO
PAY IT FORWARD
THE BIG ISSUE
Creative eCommerce —
Cannes Lions — Innovation
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
AREA 23, AN
SEE SOUND
WAVIO
Innovation — Early
Cannes Lions — Mobile
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Mobile — Activation
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Mobile — Excellence in Mobile
Gold Lion
AREA 23, AN
SEE SOUND
WAVIO
Mobile — Networked / Connected
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
PAY IT FORWARD
THE BIG ISSUE
Mobile — Social Purpose
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Mobile — Social Purpose
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN
SEE SOUND
WAVIO
Mobile — Innovative Use
Silver Lion
FCB INFERNO
PAY IT FORWARD
THE BIG ISSUE
Mobile — Mobile Payment Solutions
Bronze Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Mobile — Utility Apps
Bronze Lion
FCB/SIX
GO BACK TO AFRICA
BLACK & ABROAD
Mobile — Targeted Communication
Cannes Lions — Direct
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER DETOUR
BURGER KING
Direct — Retail
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER DETOUR
BURGER KING
Direct — Challenger Brand
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER DETOUR
BURGER KING
Direct — Use of Mobile
Silver Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER DETOUR
BURGER KING
Direct — Data-driven
Cannes Lions — Social & Influencer
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Bronze Lion
FCB/SIX
GO BACK TO AFRICA
BLACK & ABROAD
Social Influencer —
Cannes Lions — Creative Data
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Grand Prix
FCB/SIX
GO BACK TO AFRICA
BLACK & ABROAD
Creative Data — Social Data
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
SEE SOUND
WAVIO
Creative Data — Creative Data
Bronze Lion
HAPPINESS BRUSSELS
BLINDMETERS
OVK / PEVR (PARENTS OF
Creative Data — Data
Cannes Lion — Creative Strategy
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CANADA
ENDANGERED
CANADIAN DOWN
Creative Strategy — Long-term Strategy
Cannes Lions — Media
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Media — Use of Mobile
Gold Lion
FCB NEW YORK
THE WHOPPER
BURGER KING
Media — Retail
Silver Lion
FCB/SIX
GO BACK TO AFRICA
BLACK & ABROAD
Media — Social
Bronze Lion
FCB NEW ZEALAND
UNDERCOVER
MINISTRY OF SOCIAL
Media — Use of
Print / Outdoor
Cannes Lions — Digital Craft
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Digital Craft — UX & Journey Design
Silver Lion
HAPPINESS BRUSSELS
BLINDMETERS
OVK / PEVR (PARENTS
Digital Craft — Data Visualization
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
MOST DANGEROUS STREET
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Digital Craft — Data Storytelling
Bronze Lion
FCB BRASIL
TRENDING BOTICS
CONGRESSO EM FOCO
Digital Craft — Data Storytelling
Cannes Lions — Industry Craft
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
THE GUN VIOLENCE
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Industry Craft — Print &
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
THE GUN VIOLENCE
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Industry Craft — Brand
Bronze Lion
FCB CHICAGO
CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY
CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY
Industry Craft — Outdoor
Cannes Lions — Design
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
THE GUN VIOLENCE
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Design — Books
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
MOST DANGEROUS STREET
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Design — Data
Silver Lion
FCB CHICAGO
THE GUN VIOLENCE
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Design — Promotional
Bronze Lion
HAPPINESS BRUSSELS
BLINDMETERS
OVK / PEVR (PARENTS OF
Design — Data Visualisation
Bronze Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Design — Infant Products, Toys
Cannes Lions — Print & Publishing
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB CHICAGO
THE GUN VIOLENCE
ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST
Print & Publishing — Publications
Bronze Lion
FCB&FIRE MADRID
AN UNREPEATABLE
TRAPA CHOCOLATES
Print & Publishing — Innovative
Cannes Lions — Health & Wellness
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
FCB INFERNO
STORYSIGN
HUAWEI
Health & Wellness — Health & Wellness Tech
Cannes Lions — Pharma
Award
Office
Campaign Title
Client/Brand
Category/Media
Gold Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
ONE WORD
THE LEARNING CORP
Pharma — Regulated:
Silver Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
GET UP ALARM CLOCK
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Pharma — Regulated
Bronze Lion
AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH
ONE WORD
THE LEARNING CORP
Pharma — Regulated:
About FCB Global
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, fully integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Based on a deeply developed understanding of diversified local markets and global cultures, FCB focuses on creating "Never Finished" campaign ideas for clients that reflect a deep understanding of the brand's past, a respect for the present and an anticipation of the future potential. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@FCBglobal) and Facebook (FCB Global).
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fcb-breaks-its-all-time-record-in-cannes-earning-51-lions-300874645.html
SOURCE FCB
