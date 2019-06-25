FCB Breaks Its All-Time Record in Cannes, Earning 51 Lions

CANNES, France, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a grand total of 51 Lions – four Grand Prix, 18 Gold, 12 Silver, 16 Bronze and its first-ever coveted Titanium Grand Prix, FCB garnered more accolades than in its 146-year history at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Included in these honors are FCB Inferno outperforming other UK agencies with the most Gold trophies won, FCB Ulka notching India's only Gold Lion at this year's Festival and FCB/SIX achieving Grand Prix glory! FCB New York's "Whopper Detour" campaign for Burger King had a monumental performance and was hailed by Cannes Lions as the inaugural "Creative Brand of the Year."

FCB's success is an overwhelming testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle's creative vision and mandate, which has been expertly infused into the trailblazing creative work of each of the network's more than 120 offices in 80 countries worldwide. FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray's dedication to building and maintaining its diverse talent pool has elevated FCB by fostering a uniquely inclusive environment where talent is valued above all else.

"At FCB, we believe the best brands are Never Finished stories. Award shows are important measurements of progress, but are not the destination," Credle said. "Our focus is to create work that moves those stories forward, work that improves clients' business outcomes, work that matters to people outside the industry and work that improves this industry. Across the board, that is the kind of work I saw honored at this year's Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. As an industry, we proved this year that creativity is an economic multiplier for businesses. Marketing is not an expense, it is an investment. And when you invest in creativity, it pays off enormously. Viva la advertising!"

FCB's dedication to innovation was on full display throughout the week. The network presented a variety of groundbreaking panels and conversations, including:

Gender Dynamics and Equality in Advertising: A Conversation Hosted by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg , featuring FCB Global Chief Strategy Officer Vita Harris, P&G Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Chief Executive Officer Madeline Di Nonno to discuss the current state of advertising — the bright spots, the gaps and, how encouraging more balanced representations can benefit businesses, consumers and communities.

, featuring FCB Global Chief Strategy Officer Vita Harris, P&G Chief Brand Officer and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media Chief Executive Officer to discuss the current state of advertising — the bright spots, the gaps and, how encouraging more balanced representations can benefit businesses, consumers and communities. The Out Leadership + FCB Research Briefing: An examination of our joint research project to uncover American workers' attitudes toward LGBT+ inclusion at work, state by state.

A Discussion on Race: Where We Are Now on the FCB Boat, featuring actress Gabrielle Union , #MeToo founder Tarana Burke , FCB Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine and New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones .

, #MeToo founder , FCB Global Chief Talent Officer and reporter . Out and Proud: The Business of LGBT+ Inclusive Creativity, featuring FCB Global Chief Communications Officer Brandon Cooke , Creative Equals Founder & Chief Executive Officer Ali Hanan , Google Creative Lab Leader Tea Uglow , #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke , Out Leadership Founder & Principal Todd Sears and Posture Founder Winter Mendelson .

, Creative Equals Founder & Chief Executive Officer , Google Creative Lab Leader , #MeToo Founder , Out Leadership Founder & Principal and Founder . The Future of Human Movement & Creativity with Waze + FCB, discussing human movement and the creative potential it holds, led by FCB Chief Innovation Officer Kris Hoet , featuring Waze Head of Product Rapha Cohen and Waze Head of Agency Development Dan Brough.

, featuring Waze Head of Product Rapha Cohen and Waze Head of Agency Development Dan Brough. Inspiration Session: Spot the Imposter with Vox Media + FCB, how finding multifaceted talent is the key to amazing work, featuring FCB Global Chief Talent Officer Cindy Augustine , Vox Creative Executive Creative Director Heather Pieske and Vox Media Content & Commerce Senior Vice President Armando Turco .

, Vox Creative Executive Creative Director and Vox Media Content & Commerce Senior Vice President . The #MeToo 2.0 Briefing with the movement's founder Tarana Burke , FCB West Chief Executive Officer Joe Oh and FCB/SIX President Andrea Cook .

"It has been a breakout Cannes for FCB, and being recognized as one of the top three global networks there has been both humbling and inspiring for our network," said Murray. "Whilst it is our passion and mission to continue making bold creative for our clients, what I am proudest of when I think of our network is the mindset of our people: Our people profoundly believe in better. We enjoy what we achieve with our clients, but are Never Finished; always looking for what is the next groundbreaking work we can do together."

Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB's 2019 Cannes Lions accolades:

Cannes Lions — Titanium

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Titanium

Grand Prix FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Titanium

Cannes Lions — Sustainable Development Goals

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB ULKA THE OPEN DOOR PROJECT THE MILLENNIUM

SCHOOL Sustainable Development Goals — Quality Education Silver Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Sustainable Development Goals — Quality Education

Cannes Lions — Brand Experience & Activation

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Brand Experience &

Activation — Use of Mobile Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO THE GUN VIOLENCE

HISTORY BOOK ILLINOIS

COUNCIL

AGAINST

HANDGUN

VIOLENCE Brand Experience &

Activation — Not-

for-profit / Charity /

Government Silver Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Brand Experience &

Activation — Retail

Promotions &

Competitions Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Brand Experience &

Activation — Use of

Mobile Bronze Lion FCB ULKA THE OPEN DOOR

PROJECT THE MILLENNIUM SCHOOL Brand Experience &

Activation — Local

Brand

Cannes Lions — Creative eCommerce

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Creative

eCommerce —

Retail Promotions &

In-store Integration Bronze Lion FCB INFERNO PAY IT FORWARD THE BIG ISSUE Creative eCommerce —

Not-for-profit / Charity /

Government

Cannes Lions — Innovation

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix AREA 23, AN

FCB HEALTH

NETWORK

COMPANY SEE SOUND WAVIO Innovation — Early

Stage Technology

Cannes Lions — Mobile

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Mobile — Activation

by Location Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Mobile — Excellence in Mobile

Campaign & Messaging Gold Lion AREA 23, AN

FCB HEALTH

NETWORK

COMPANY SEE SOUND WAVIO Mobile — Networked / Connected

Devices / Wearable Technology Gold Lion FCB INFERNO PAY IT FORWARD THE BIG ISSUE Mobile — Social Purpose Gold Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Mobile — Social Purpose Silver Lion AREA 23, AN

FCB HEALTH

NETWORK

COMPANY SEE SOUND WAVIO Mobile — Innovative Use

of Technology Silver Lion FCB INFERNO PAY IT FORWARD THE BIG ISSUE Mobile — Mobile Payment Solutions Bronze Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Mobile — Utility Apps Bronze Lion FCB/SIX GO BACK TO AFRICA BLACK & ABROAD Mobile — Targeted Communication

Cannes Lions — Direct

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR BURGER KING Direct — Retail Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR BURGER KING Direct — Challenger Brand Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR BURGER KING Direct — Use of Mobile Silver Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR BURGER KING Direct — Data-driven

Targeting

Cannes Lions — Social & Influencer

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Bronze Lion FCB/SIX GO BACK TO AFRICA BLACK & ABROAD Social Influencer —

Audience Targeting /

Engagement Strategies

Cannes Lions — Creative Data

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB/SIX GO BACK TO AFRICA BLACK & ABROAD Creative Data — Social Data

& Insight Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH

NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND WAVIO Creative Data — Creative Data

Collection & Research Bronze Lion HAPPINESS BRUSSELS BLINDMETERS OVK / PEVR (PARENTS OF

ROAD VICTIMS) Creative Data — Data

Visualization

Cannes Lion — Creative Strategy

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CANADA ENDANGERED

SYNDROME CANADIAN DOWN

SYNDROME SOCIETY Creative Strategy — Long-term Strategy

Cannes Lions — Media

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Media — Use of Mobile Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER

DETOUR BURGER KING Media — Retail Silver Lion FCB/SIX GO BACK TO AFRICA BLACK & ABROAD Media — Social

Behavior &

Cultural Insight Bronze Lion FCB NEW ZEALAND UNDERCOVER

CROSSWORDS MINISTRY OF SOCIAL

DEVELOPMENT /

OFFICE FOR SENIORS Media — Use of Print / Outdoor

Cannes Lions — Digital Craft

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Digital Craft — UX & Journey Design Silver Lion HAPPINESS BRUSSELS BLINDMETERS OVK / PEVR (PARENTS

OF ROAD VICTIMS) Digital Craft — Data Visualization Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO MOST DANGEROUS STREET ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Digital Craft — Data Storytelling Bronze Lion FCB BRASIL TRENDING BOTICS CONGRESSO EM FOCO Digital Craft — Data Storytelling

Cannes Lions — Industry Craft

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO THE GUN VIOLENCE

HISTORY BOOK ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Industry Craft — Print &

Publishing Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO THE GUN VIOLENCE

HISTORY BOOK ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Industry Craft — Brand

& Communications Design Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY

CAMPAIGN: FRANKENSTEIN, WONDERFUL

WIZARD OF OZ, THE JUNGLE BOOK,

SCARLET LETTER, MAN IN THE IRON MASK CHICAGO PUBLIC LIBRARY Industry Craft — Outdoor

Cannes Lions — Design

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO THE GUN VIOLENCE

HISTORY BOOK ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Design — Books Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO MOST DANGEROUS STREET ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Design — Data

Visualization Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO THE GUN VIOLENCE

HISTORY BOOK ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Design — Promotional

Item Design Bronze Lion HAPPINESS BRUSSELS BLINDMETERS OVK / PEVR (PARENTS OF

ROAD VICTIMS) Design — Data Visualisation Bronze Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Design — Infant Products, Toys

& Educational Products

Cannes Lions — Print & Publishing

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO THE GUN VIOLENCE

HISTORY BOOK ILLINOIS COUNCIL AGAINST

HANDGUN VIOLENCE Print & Publishing — Publications

for Good for Charity / Not-for-profit Bronze Lion FCB&FIRE MADRID AN UNREPEATABLE

PHOTOGRAPH? TRAPA CHOCOLATES Print & Publishing — Innovative

Use of Print

Cannes Lions — Health & Wellness

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB INFERNO STORYSIGN HUAWEI Health & Wellness — Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions — Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH

NETWORK COMPANY ONE WORD THE LEARNING CORP Pharma — Regulated:

Healthcare Professional Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH

NETWORK COMPANY GET UP ALARM CLOCK ELI LILLY AND COMPANY Pharma — Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH

NETWORK COMPANY ONE WORD THE LEARNING CORP Pharma — Regulated:

Healthcare Professional

About FCB Global

