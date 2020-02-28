28.02.2020 00:38:00

FCA shift cut will eliminate 1,500 jobs at Windsor Assembly Plant

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The decision by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to cut the third shift at the Windsor Assembly Plant will eliminate approximately 1,500 direct jobs, lead to significant job loss in the parts supply chain, and inflict damage to both the local and national economy.

"Unifor is very disappointed that FCA was unable to find a solution that would have avoided job losses," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "There is no question that the economic ramifications will be felt across the region and throughout country."

In March 2019, FCA announced its intention to eliminate the shift effective September 2019. At that time, Unifor entered discussions with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains and representatives from the Prime Minister's office on the future of the plant. FCA then extended production with a plan to conduct a monthly evaluation before today's announcement to eliminate the shift as of June 29, 2020.

"We worked to prevent this shift loss with the full understanding of the devastating affect that this would have on our membership," said Unifor Local 444 President Dave Cassidy. "Now we will ensure that these workers receive the support that they need in this process as we continue to fight for new product for Windsor Assembly with the goal of preserving and increasing these good paying auto manufacturing jobs."

Unifor will enter into collective bargaining with FCA, General Motors and Ford in the summer of 2020.

"There is no doubt that investment in Canadian production will be a priority during negotiations with the Detroit Three but we will also be continuing the conversation with all levels of government about the need for a national auto strategy to stabilize and grow this key sector," said Dias.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Nachrichten

