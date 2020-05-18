<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.05.2020 15:15:00

FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share to owners of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Gold / Palladium / Silver 54238995 49.00 % 16.02 %
AMS AG / Logitech 54238982 49.00 % 14.00 %
Swiss Life / Swiss Re / Zurich 54238844 60.00 % 12.75 %

FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu FBL Financial Group IncShs -A- mehr Nachrichten