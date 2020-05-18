|
FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) today announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share to owners of Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020.
FBL Financial Group is a holding company with the purpose to protect livelihoods and futures. Operating under the consumer brand name Farm Bureau Financial Services, its affiliates offer a broad range of life insurance, annuity and investment products distributed by multiline exclusive Farm Bureau agents. Helping complete the financial services offering, advisors offer wealth management and financial planning services. In addition, FBL Financial Group manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies for a management fee. Headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, FBL Financial Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FFG. For more information, please visit www.fblfinancial.com and www.fbfs.com.
