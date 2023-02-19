SMI 11'256 0.6%  SPI 14'491 0.5%  Dow 33'827 0.4%  DAX 15'482 -0.3%  Euro 0.9910 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'275 -0.5%  Gold 1'841 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'680 3.7%  Dollar 0.9251 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Trotz Tech-Crash: Tesla-Aktie erfreute sich 2022 weiterhin hoher Beliebtheit bei Privatanlegern
Central Bank Digital Currencies: So könnte digitaler Euro ohne Smart Contracts auskommen
Deutsche Post-Aktie: Abstimmung über Streik - Post-Konzern droht mit Auslagerung
BSDEX, Coinbase, Bitstamp & Co. im Kryptowährung-Handelsplattform-Vergleich
Microsoft-Aktie: Nach verwirrenden Antworten - Microsoft legt Bing-Chatbot an die Leine
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Faurecia Aktie [Valor: 487591 / ISIN: FR0000121147]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.02.2023 15:29:00

FAURECIA TO SELL ITS “SAS” COCKPIT MODULES DIVISION TO THE MOTHERSON GROUP

Faurecia
20.18 EUR 5.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 NANTERRE (FRANCE)
FEBRUARY 19, 2023

FAURECIA TO SELL ITS "SAS” COCKPIT MODULES DIVISION TO THE MOTHERSON GROUP

Faurecia, a company of the FORVIA Group, has received a firm and binding commitment from the Motherson Group to acquire 100% of "SAS” Cockpit Modules division ("SAS”), a leading global provider of assembly and logistics services for the automotive industry, based on an enterprise value of €540 million. Motherson is a diversified manufacturing specialist and one of the world’s leading automotive Group. The transaction would complement its Modules and Polymer Products portfolio.

Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia, declared: "We have successfully developed and positioned SAS as one of the leading global providers of assembly and logistics solutions for the automotive industry. This strong market position is founded on deep technical expertise and strong commitment of the teams. I am convinced that this transaction would unlock additional value for SAS. This would also allow FORVIA to focus on its core business activities developing breakthrough technologies and would fulfill our non-strategic asset divestment program of €1Bn by end-2023. By reducing our consolidated net debt following the acquisition of HELLA, we are delivering on our Power25 plan as announced during our last Capital Markets Day in November 2022".

"SAS”, headquartered in Karlsruhe (Germany), was established in 1996 as a joint venture between Sommer Allibert and Siemens VDO. "SAS” generated total net sales of €896m in the calendar year 2022 and has more than 5000 employees in over 24 locations in Europe, Asia, and America.

The project remains subject to information or consultation with employee representatives. Completion of the envisaged transaction will be subject to customary regulatory approvals and would be expected mid-2023.


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Faurecia S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten