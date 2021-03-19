SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’730 -0.4%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1066 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’743 0.4%  Bitcoin 54’639 2.1%  Dollar 0.9291 0.2%  Öl 64.4 2.5% 

19.03.2021 19:13:00

Fattah Neuroscience Hosts a Virtual Work-Life and Mental Health Symposium Via Livestream

PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors hosts a symposium called, 'Work-Life and Mental Health: COVID-19 and the Mental Health of the Employees and Employers' with national recognized distinguished panelists to discuss the COVID – 19 and its impact on mental health.

The experts include: Garen Staglin, Founder, One Mind; Arthur C. Evans, PhD., CEO, American Psychological Association; Vicky Yamamoto, PhD., Executive Director, Society for Brain Mapping; Alejandra Y. Castillo, Former National Director Minority Business Development Agency; and Salima Pace, Secretary-Treasurer Hospital Workers Union.

Convened by the Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors, LLC, the virtual event is scheduled for today March 19, 2021 at 2:00pm, Eastern Standard Time.  This event is free, and participants are welcomed to join the conversation by registering on the following link: https://www.fattahadvisors.com/319.

Sponsors for the event include: The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, Philadelphia Works Inc, and the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics.

This event is a second in a series of events sponsored by the Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors, LLC.  In December 2020 the consulting firm sponsored a virtual forum for congressional leaders entitled, COVID-19 and its Neuropsychiatric Impact

For further information, the organization will post events and projects on its website, www.fattahadvisors.com.

Event Director: Wade Redcross   
Wade@fattahadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fattah-neuroscience-hosts-a-virtual-work-life-and-mental-health-symposium-via-livestream-301251191.html

SOURCE Fattah Neuroscience Global Advisors

