02.12.2022 23:52:00

Fathom Events and TCM Celebrate 75 years of "It's A Wonderful Life" In theaters nationwide December 18 and 21

The event - coming to Fathom for the first time - includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

It's A Wonderful Life

WHAT:  Frank Capra's heart-warming masterpiece now celebrates 75 years with this big-screen event. George Bailey (James Stewart) sets aside his dreams of world travel to run his father's small community bank and to protect the people of Bedford Falls from greedy businessman Mr. Potter (Lionel Barrymore). When a costly mistake pushes George to the brink of despair, a visit from a kindly angel (Henry Travers) will show George how the life of one good man can change the world forever.

VIEW TRAILER HERE

In a separate event, fans of the film can also view a truly unique version of "It's a Wonderful Life" on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST. This one night only, star-studded, live online table read will feature some of Hollywood's biggest stars apprising the roles. The impressive cast includes Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons, Jean Smart, Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil Lamarr, Ben Mankiewicz, and more. In partnership with TCM and Whatnot, the event will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, assisting special needs children and their families. More information can be found HERE.

WHO: Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Paramount Pictures

WHEN: December 18 and 21 ONLY

WHERE: Tickets for the event can be purchased at Fathom Events or at participating theater box offices.  For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theater locations are subject to change).

ASSETS:
For artwork/photos, visit the Fathom Events press site.

Fathom Events (PRNewsfoto/Fathom Events)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fathom-events-and-tcm-celebrate-75-years-of-its-a-wonderful-life-in-theaters-nationwide-december-18-and-21-301692918.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

