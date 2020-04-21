FASTSIGNS® Named One of 50 Best Second Career Franchise Opportunities by Franchise Business Review

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was recently named a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2020 report on the Best Franchises for Second Careers.

Franchise Business Review, a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

FASTSIGNS was among 307 franchise brands, representing over 11,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the best franchises for a second career. FASTSIGNS franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"FASTSIGNS provides franchisees with world-class support from day one, so whether you're a military veteran, first responder, teacher, or experienced sales and marketing executive looking to leverage our brand recognition and industry leadership, FASTSIGNS is an excellent opportunity for a second career," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Our franchisees have the ability to create their own schedule, therefore we pride ourselves on equipping entrepreneurs with the option to enjoy their nights and weekends. When you join FASTSIGNS, you are joining the No. 1-ranked franchise opportunity in the sign, graphics, and visual communications industry — and a brand committed to the satisfaction and success of its franchisees."

"The franchise industry provides many options for people looking for a new challenge or an additional stream of income through business ownership," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "Franchising can pave the way to a second career that offers autonomy, flexibility, and desirable income, but before making the leap, it's important to do your research and examine feedback from other franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations. The brands named in our 2020 report represent the best of the best franchise opportunities based on feedback from senior professionals and pre-retirees who have chosen franchise ownership as the next step in their career."

FASTSIGNS is continuing to recruit qualified franchisees to open new, co-brand, and conversion centers across the U.S. in markets like Michigan, Southern California, Florida, New York City, Boston, and throughout the Northeast Corridor. FASTSIGNS also offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more add a FASTSIGNS to their existing business or fully convert their store to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS franchisees receive ongoing training and support to stay ahead of the competition and exceed the needs of their local business community. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list. In 2019, Entrepreneur named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and the brand also was recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans report, was named to the America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review also has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) awarded FASTSIGNS International, Inc. the Franchisees' Choice Designation for the seventh consecutive year for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2020 Top Franchises. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 725 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

